WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings on Donald Trump

Early Wednesday morning the House Judiciary Committee — led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) — will pick up where the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence left off well over a week ago, considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Late Tuesday the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt and issue a report on the findings from the panel’s impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee will use those findings as part of a new round of hearings. The committee will consider drafting articles of impeachment for a House vote expected before Christmas. Following a majority vote to impeach, the Senate would then have to hold a trial that will either acquit or remove Trump from office.

You can watch below: