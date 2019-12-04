Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings on Donald Trump

Published

54 mins ago

on

Early Wednesday morning the House Judiciary Committee — led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) — will pick up where the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence left off well over a week ago, considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Late Tuesday the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt and issue a report on the findings from the panel’s impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee will use those findings as part of a new round of hearings. The committee will consider drafting articles of impeachment for a House vote expected before Christmas. Following a majority vote to impeach, the Senate would then have to hold a trial that will either acquit or remove Trump from office.

You can watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Outright treason’: Rick Wilson scorches Trump’s ‘suicide cult’ of GOP defenders

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson dropped the hammer of some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders -- going so far as to accuse them of treason for repeating Russian talking points.

According to Wilson, "The Trump Republican Party has outdone itself in scoring merit badges for cowardice, betrayal, and corruption in the era of Trump, but the last two weeks have set a new standard for mendacity and outright treason so low it verges on chthonic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst offers ridiculous excuse for Devin Nunes: ‘Somebody else’ may have called Giuliani henchman from his phone

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

devin nunes

On Wednesday's edition of "Fox & Friends," Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett offered a novel defense of the secret calls between Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani and his associates — that it might have been "somebody else" using his phone.

"We just don't know, because we don't know the details," said Jarrett. "In fact, it's a call log. Does that mean that Devin Nunes was actually on the call, or somebody else? And we don't know the import of it. You know, frankly I don't trust Adam Schiff. He has a long and distinguished track record of deception and lies."

Watch below:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Panicky Rudy Giuliani mocked after claiming his multiple calls to OMB may not have been about Ukraine

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday sent out a panicky tweet after House Democrats produced phone records showing that he was in contact with the Trump White House 11 separate times on the same day that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was unexpectedly ousted from her job.

In the tweet, Giuliani insisted that his multiple calls to the White House, which included several calls to the Office of Budget and Management that would eventually place a hold on military aid to Ukraine, may not have had anything to do with his operations in the former Soviet republic.

Continue Reading
 
 