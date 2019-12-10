Trump claims America is ‘so respected’ — days after being laughed out of NATO Summit in London

President Donald Trump was humiliated at last week’s NATO Summit in London after being laughed at by world leaders.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron were all captured on tape ridiculing Trump.

Trump stormed out of the NATO Summit early after the embarrassment, which was featured on “Saturday Night Live.”

I can’t remember the last time anyone, let alone a president of the United States, was laughed off a continent. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

But during a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump pretended like he had never been humiliated on the world stage.

“I always say — and I’ve already said it twice tonight — this country is so respected,” Trump claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary.

“And we were not respected four years ago, we were laughed at,” Trump argued, despite the fact he had been laughed at only days earlier.

Watch:

Days after getting mocked by European leaders and Trudeau in a viral video, Trump claims, "this country is so respected. And we were not respected four years ago. We were laughed at." pic.twitter.com/o0EBNkLrwn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019