Trump claims America is ‘so respected’ — days after being laughed out of NATO Summit in London

President Donald Trump was humiliated at last week’s NATO Summit in London after being laughed at by world leaders.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron were all captured on tape ridiculing Trump.
Trump stormed out of the NATO Summit early after the embarrassment, which was featured on “Saturday Night Live.”
But during a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump pretended like he had never been humiliated on the world stage.
“I always say — and I’ve already said it twice tonight — this country is so respected,” Trump claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary.
“And we were not respected four years ago, we were laughed at,” Trump argued, despite the fact he had been laughed at only days earlier.
Watch:
