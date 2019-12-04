Trump just torpedoed his own impeachment complaints by storming out of NATO meeting: George Conway

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump abruptly stormed out of a NATO summit follow the release of hot-mic footage depicting world leaders mocking him.

Conservative attorney George Conway, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, couldn’t help but note one thing: This was the very same international summit that Trump had used as an excuse to claim it was inappropriate for Democrats to be holding impeachment hearings this week.

It’s worth observing, as @realDonaldTrump stalks off early from the NATO summit because his deeply sensitive personal feelings were hurt, that we’re all old enough to remember he criticized the House for holding an impeachment hearing during the important business of that summit. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, has repeatedly attacked Trump for undermining the rule of law, and has endorsed the impeachment effort.