Trump rages against Iran and orders Iraq to protect US embassy after attack: ‘So notified!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump addressed an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in his second tweet of Tuesday morning, after first ranting against impeachment.

Dozens of Iraqi Shia militia supporters on Tuesday burst into the embassy compound, which was evacuated as thousands of demonstrators gathered outside to protest a U.S. airstrike that killed 25 members of Iranian-backed militia group.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”


Joe Scarborough: Trump is a ‘threat to American democracy’ — and voters will need to confront that threat in 2020

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Throughout 2019, Joe Scarborough (co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”) was among President Donald Trump’s most vehement critics on the right. The former GOP congressman made it clear that he viewed Trump as disastrous for the conservative movement and disastrous for democracy in general. And Scarborough, in a December 30 op-ed for the Washington Post, stresses that in 2020, it will be up to U.S. voters to hold Trump accountable.

Seattle schools to bar unvaccinated kids from returning after Christmas break

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Thousands of students in the Seattle school system face the prospect of being barred from returning to class unless they receive state-mandated vaccinations.

CBS News reports that the Seattle Public Schools district sent out notices to all parents informing them that their children would not be allowed back in school "until the required information is provided to the school nurse" about their vaccinations.

Trump dispatches Pence to Midwestern states to salvage support as president’s poll numbers plummet

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

With his approval numbers faltering in new polls and an election just around the corner, Donald Trump has dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to key midwestern states to rebuild support for the president who now faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.

According to the Guardian, Pence is spending a considerable amount of time in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- three states that hold the key to Trump's election after going for the president in 2016.

