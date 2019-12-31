Trump rages against Iran and orders Iraq to protect US embassy after attack: ‘So notified!’

President Donald Trump addressed an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in his second tweet of Tuesday morning, after first ranting against impeachment.

Dozens of Iraqi Shia militia supporters on Tuesday burst into the embassy compound, which was evacuated as thousands of demonstrators gathered outside to protest a U.S. airstrike that killed 25 members of Iranian-backed militia group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”