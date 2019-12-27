Quantcast
Connect with us

Ugly new revelations about Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher will ‘come back to bite Trump’: CNN panel

Published

51 mins ago

on

A CNN panel discussing New York Times’ interviews with Navy SEALs who served with Eddie Gallagher — with one calling him “freaking evil” — turned to Donald Trump’s championing the former military member accused of war crimes.

In the interviews, Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators, “You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” while Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens claimed, ‘The guy was toxic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the president’s intervention in Gallagher’s case, CNN host John Avlon started the conversation off by questioning former GOP lawmaker Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), “Here’s members of his own platoon saying the guy is freaking evil. The medic saying he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving.”

“Charlie Dent, my question to you is, there’s a tension here with Republicans supporting the military but also being a party of law and order and honor and this seems to have strayed from one well into undercutting credibility on the other,” he added.

“Look, if you are the president of the United States, you have a lot of power in terms of pardons and commutations and before one intervenes, he should get the facts, and he should listen to expert testimony,” Dent explained. “That’s one of the problems with this president. He operates on his gut and by intervening the way he did, he undermines the military and their processes and procedures.”

“Where they made some recommendations here, and the president simply ignored them,” he added. “He just simply knew better than those who spend a lot of time studying, considering all the facts of this case. and I think this is going to come back to bite the president.”

Co-host Alisyn Camerota jumped in to add, “He [Gallagher] was perfectly okay with killing civilians. He’s a psychopath. and, you know, I think that it does raise some questions about President Trump’s judgment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Donald Trump in coal hard hat thumbs up

Daniel Dale, CNN's seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.

As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel "a couple of hundred miles away" to dispose of them if they break.

Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that "they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disney World visitors are roughing up and groping costumed cast members

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Visitors to Disney World have been groping and roughing up costumed characters.

Three employees who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed law-enforcement reports earlier this month complaining that visitors have inappropriately touched them, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

One woman who works as Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom was hospitalized after a woman patted her costume head, which made the character head slide down and strained her neck.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ugly new revelations about Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher will ‘come back to bite Trump’: CNN panel

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussing New York Times' interviews with Navy SEALs who served with Eddie Gallagher -- with one calling him "freaking evil" -- turned to Donald Trump's championing the former military member accused of war crimes.

In the interviews, Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators, "You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” while Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens claimed, 'The guy was toxic."

Continue Reading
 
 