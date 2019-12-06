Quantcast
Connect with us

Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria shreds Trump allies for giving Putin their ‘enthusiastic help’

Published

1 min ago

on

Olexander Scherba, who currently serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, sent out a scathing tweet on Friday excoriating allies of President Donald Trump who seem hellbent on helping Russian President Vladimir Putin reassert Russia’s dominance over Eastern Europe.

In his tweet, Scherba explained the scope of Putin’s ambitions, which he said went far beyond seizing Ukrainian territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine,” he wrote. “He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan.”

The ambassador then turned his attention to American supporters of President Donald Trump who have been cheering Putin’s actions.

“He is dismantling the Reagan legacy,” he wrote. “So far — successfully. Weirdly, with enthusiastic help of some [people] in the US.”

Although Scherba didn’t name names, Trump ally and Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the past few days has said he’s been rooting for Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been spending the week in Ukraine working with a suspected Russian intelligence operative in his question to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, despite being under investigation for his activities in that country by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LIVE COVERAGE: Shooter opens fire at Pensacola Naval base — injuries reported

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

A shooter opened fire Friday morning at a Naval base in the Florida panhandle.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which employs more than 16,000 military personnel.

Baptist Hospital confirmed victims from the shooting were brought for treatment, although no additional information was available about the victims or their injuries.

The shooter was reported dead just before 9 a.m.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the exact moment Nancy Pelosi changed her mind on impeaching Trump

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent much of 2019 trying to push Democrats away from impeaching President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller's report outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, Pelosi remained reluctant to pursue what she believed would be an unproductive and divisive process.

However, the New York Times reports that Pelosi's mind was changed in an instant on September 21st when the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Trump had repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani walloped for claim Trump has constitutional duty to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani claimed President Donald Trump had a constitutional obligation to carry out the Ukraine scheme, and was quickly drowned in mockery.

The president's personal attorney jumped to an unusual legal conclusion based on Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to defend Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden -- which Giuliani is continuing to pursue this week in a visit to Kyiv.

"Presidential Legal Obligations 101," Giuliani tweeted. "Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?"

Continue Reading
 
 