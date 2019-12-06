Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria shreds Trump allies for giving Putin their ‘enthusiastic help’

Olexander Scherba, who currently serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, sent out a scathing tweet on Friday excoriating allies of President Donald Trump who seem hellbent on helping Russian President Vladimir Putin reassert Russia’s dominance over Eastern Europe.

In his tweet, Scherba explained the scope of Putin’s ambitions, which he said went far beyond seizing Ukrainian territory.

“Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine,” he wrote. “He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan.”

The ambassador then turned his attention to American supporters of President Donald Trump who have been cheering Putin’s actions.

“He is dismantling the Reagan legacy,” he wrote. “So far — successfully. Weirdly, with enthusiastic help of some [people] in the US.”

Although Scherba didn’t name names, Trump ally and Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the past few days has said he’s been rooting for Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been spending the week in Ukraine working with a suspected Russian intelligence operative in his question to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, despite being under investigation for his activities in that country by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

