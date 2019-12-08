Watch Devin Nunes freak out and eject reporters when asked about phone calls with Lev Parnas
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lost it over the weekend when he was asked about his phone calls with Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, who was recently indicted.
Nunes was at a Republican Party fundraiser in New York City when two Intercept reporters asked about the impeachment probe. Recent phone records subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee revealed that Nunes had multiple conversations with Giuliani and with Parnas.
In an interview this week with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Nunes said he doesn’t “recall” speaking to Parnas but confessed that it’s “possible” they did speak. In fact, records show Nunes forgot they spoke four times.
When the Intercept reporters asked Nunes about the calls and if he was involved in any effort to pressure Ukraine, he sprinted off. A few minutes later, he returned with his cell phone and pointed it at the reporters. The reporters asked Nunes the questions again, he then went to the Capitol Police officer stationed at the event and had the reporters kicked out of the hotel.
“An individual Nunes spoke to in the hotel, wearing an earpiece, followed The Intercept around the block after the exchange,” they reported.
Nunes is involved in multiple lawsuits, one against his hometown newspaper, The Fresno Bee, and two suits against parody Twitter accounts, one of which is a fake cow.
Read the full report at The Intercept and see the video below:
