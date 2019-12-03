Quantcast
#NunesGotCaught trends on Twitter after Fresno Republican was implicated in the impeachment report

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence — and was also implicated in the impeachment report released by the committee.

Experts say the report spells “deep, deep trouble” for the Fresno Republican, who is now a fact witness in the investigation.

Following there report, there were calls for Nunes to resign from Congress or be expelled and the hashtag “Nunes Got Caught” trended on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

