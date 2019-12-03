NunesGotCaught trends on Twitter after Fresno Republican was implicated in the impeachment report

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence — and was also implicated in the impeachment report released by the committee.

Experts say the report spells “deep, deep trouble” for the Fresno Republican, who is now a fact witness in the investigation.

Following there report, there were calls for Nunes to resign from Congress or be expelled and the hashtag “Nunes Got Caught” trended on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Maybe before you sue CNN for saying you have contacts with Lev Parnas you should check your records and see that you’ve had contact with Lev Parnas. 🐮#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot #NunesGotCaught #LevDev https://t.co/ZdMTmqLajg — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) December 4, 2019

.@DevinNunes is a fucking idiot for not disclosing his phone calls with Lev Parnas earlier. He could have tried to get ahead of the story. Criminals are usually smarter than that.#NunesGotCaught — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 3, 2019

It's now abundantly clear that @DevinNunes participated in the scheme to rig 2020 by aiding Trump in pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden. He failed to inform Congress of his conflicts and obstructed justice. He should be EXPELLED. #NunesGotCaught — Adam Bicksler (@bicks236) December 3, 2019

This means he'll be deposed. He has a problem with telling the truth. This lawsuit will sink like the Titanic. Just an observation. #NunesIsCompromised #nunesgotcaught pic.twitter.com/moutSttGqD — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) December 3, 2019

Nunes is a disgrace to Congress. He should resign in shame. He attacked the majority, the process, the facts. He attacked the very idea @realDonaldTrump was involved in a bribery/extortion scheme, all while he was directly involved in doing just that.#NunesResign #NunesGotCaught — Dumb Trump Face (@DumbTrumpFace) December 3, 2019

Wow @DevinNunes lead the @gop’s side of the impeachment hearings. He was investigating himself and called it all a sham. Lol. We are truly into banana republic goofball territory. Nunes is a Russian asset. #nunesgotcaught #NunesResign #moscowGop https://t.co/Z2Wr88qiGX — Brett (@brflux) December 3, 2019

Lawyer friends: Can Speaker Pelosi/Dems censure #DevinNunes, force him out of his committee post, revoke his security clearance, etc until we get to the bottom of his role in Trump’s cover up??? He can’t be trueted, why does he get to stay?! #NunesGotCaught — Aisha C Moodie-Mills (@AishaMoodMills) December 4, 2019

Trump touches it, it dies.

Devin Nunes is going down in flames .#NunesGotCaught — Keith M. (@ksecus) December 4, 2019

#NunesGotCaught Can we all take a moment to appreciate the fact that the top Republican on the intelligence committee doesn't understand how to conduct the most basic tradecraft? — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) December 4, 2019

@DevinNunes you have a lot of explaining to do before you’re voted out of office and thrown in jail. #nunesgotcaught https://t.co/wVjZT5CjJ8 — George Dern (@georgedern) December 3, 2019

The ethics violations of @DevinNunes are shocking. How is this man still in Congress? How is he still on the Committee? #NunesGotCaught — Meri (@sornoff_1) December 4, 2019

It's weird when someone else's bad luck brightens my day, but Devin Nunes is an entirely different matter. He's made a point of being in the thick of all this crime, so I hope his cow-suing ass stays UNDER the bus. He should be remoooved from Congress. #NunesGotCaught — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 4, 2019

Devin Nunes: "I'm suing CNN for saying I had contacts with Ukrainian criminals!" [phone records come out showing Devin Nunes having contact with Ukrainian criminal Lev Parnas] Devin Nunes:#NunesGotCaught pic.twitter.com/CGOx6Q3bjW — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) December 3, 2019

Never forget @DevinNunes sued a fake cow and #nunesgotcaught with Ukraine and with secret meetings on white house grounds doing shady shit. I would say let's remove him but man, he's to dumb to care about — stalock's superfan (@stalocksuperfan) December 3, 2019

DEVIN NUNES: I am suing this hashtag #NunesGotCaught. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 4, 2019