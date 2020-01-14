Quantcast
‘A real conspiracy in pursuit of an illicit end’: GOP commentator shocked by Parnas’s newly-released evidence

Published

26 mins ago

on

Longtime conservative activist and Republican operative Bill Kristol was shocked after newly-released evidence suggested that Rudy Giuliani associates put a tail on Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Politico national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand said, “holy sh*t” upon seeing the new evidence.

“This certainly makes it sound like Parnas and co. were actively tracking Yovanovitch’s movements. This could explain why Yovanovitch was moved out of Ukraine so quickly,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kristol added his analysis.

“The removal of Yovanovitch was always a sign this was a real conspiracy in pursuit of an illicit end, not a case of mere haphazard, fitfully-expressed wishes of Trump,” he explained.

“Yovanovitch stood in the way of effectuating the conspiracy. And she was removed at the direction of Trump,” Kristol charged.

2020 Election

This one word reveals which Democrats are repeating insurance industry talking points on health care

Published

1 min ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

As Democrats prepare to debate health care reform during the last debate before the first votes, a former top insurance company executive warned about one key talking point that he helped the insurance companies push.

Wendell Potter laid out his warning in a new op-ed for The New York Times.

"There’s a dangerous talking point being repeated in the Democratic primary for president that could affect the survival of millions of people, and the finances of even more. This is partly my fault," Potter admitted.

Continue Reading

Trump said he’d pay legal fees of Giuliani’s business partners — then denied knowing them

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

In October, when asked about indicted Rudy Giuliani business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, President Donald Trump played dumb, saying "I don't know those gentlemen."

But that is decidedly at odds with an email released as part of a trove of documents given by Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee, which suggests that Trump approved legal counsel for Parnas and Fruman just days before denying he knew them to reporters:

Trump, in October: "I don't know those gentlemen"

Trump, also in October: approves legal counsel for "those gentlemen" pic.twitter.com/uCIRAAmOtf

