‘Bone Saw Arabia says hi’: Trump ridiculed for claiming he ‘will never make excuses for America’s enemies’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats during a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday.

During the combative speech, Trump politicized the assassination he ordered against Iranian General Qassim Suleimani, claimed to be responsible for a religious revival, and demonstrated his cluelessness about American history.

Following his rally, Trump continued to rage on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism!” Trump wrote.

A number of internet users took issue with his pledge. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Bone Saw Arabia says hi, wants to know where to send the dry cleaning bill — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 10, 2020

Give us a break, Donald. You promised “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to test missiles, but they continue to test missiles. You prostrate yourself to Putin at every opportunity. You did NOTHING after the Saudis murdered and dismembered an American journalist. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Regime has been forced to suspend our fight against Sunni extremist groups (i.e., ISIS, Al Qaeda), due to getting US kicked out of Iraq. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re the enemy of the people! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Um, "I dont see any reason why it would be Russia"…. — 🧞‍♂The📚Liberal📚Guru, M.A.🧞‍♂ (@A_Smart_Liberal) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s not forget. Democrats had Iran at negotiating table. Had negotiated JPCOA which prevented Iran nuclear miniturization. Had UN inspectors access. Republicans screwed it all up. Pulled out of JPCOA and Syria. Donald Trump’s inept foreign policy is now to blame — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 10, 2020

Otto Warmbier Jamal Kashoggi — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not sorry about the Ukrainian plane that was shot down at your expense? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 10, 2020

You are a poor excuse for a human being. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

gonna do anything about right-wing terrorism bro? — laughing with gas (@micknickbrewer) January 10, 2020

Ok boomer — Jonathan WC Mills (@JWCM) January 10, 2020