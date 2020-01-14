Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist goes scorched earth on Bolton: Either spill what you know about Trump or ‘shut up’

Published

2 hours ago

on

In an open letter doubling as a column for the Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis tossed down the gauntlet to former White House national security adviser John Bolton, telling him that he either needs to come clean with what he knows about Donald Trump or “shut up” and go away.

While Bolton has suggested that he would appear before the U.S. Senate to testify in the impeachment trial of Trump — knowing full well that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is dead set against allowing any witnesses — Lewis accused Bolton of using the impeachment to enrich himself by teasing out what he knows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know what you have to say regarding your time as Donald J. Trump’s national security adviser. What we do know is that your lawyers teased that you know about ‘many relevant meetings and conversations’ connected to the Ukraine shakedown story,” Lewis wrote. “Additionally, we know that Fiona Hill, former Russia expert at the National Security Council, testified that you referred to Rudy Giuliani as a ‘hand grenade’ who was “going to blow up everyone,” and that you declared, ‘I am not part of whatever drug deal [Gordon] Sondland and [Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up.'”

As Lewis sees it, “This seems to suggest that you were aware of some nefarious things going on in the administration—things that could potentially incriminate Trump and/or some of his associates. Or maybe what you know would look bad, but it would actually exculpate some of them. Regardless, the point is that you seem to know something that would help shed light on a scandal that has loomed over our politics for five months, and has culminated with the impeachment of the President of the United States of America.”

According to the conservative who has decried what Trump has done to the Republican Party — as well as the rest of the country — Bolton’s “coy” act is getting old.

‘Your evolving standard suggests that you are attempting to move the goal posts so that they will remain close enough to entice us, but not so close as to actually be attainable. In an era where statesmen have preferred the spoils of showmen, your behavior is one more depressing sign that everyone is in this for themselves, rather than for the nation,” Lewis wrote. ” Let’s be honest, you know full well that a Senate that is controlled by Republicans (who don’t want to call any witnesses, much less a bombshell witness) will never call your bluff. “

According to the columnist, Bolton is teasing out comments and details because he has a book deal and is more interested in royalties than the impeachment trial that is tearing the country apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While turning star witness could only boost your profile in the mainstream media, your smart bet—financially—is probably to play this cat and mouse game with us. It’s hard to sell a tell-all book when you’ve already spilled your guts on the stand. Or maybe you know you can land on that No. 1 bestseller spot by churning out a hagiographic Trumpy tome, solely on the back of Hannity appearances? Either way, it is hard to see this as noble or admirable. Is this why you got involved in public life? Is this what you have dedicated your career to… book sales?” he accused.

Then Lewis lowered the boom.

“You are uniquely positioned as someone who (a) has firsthand knowledge of the situation, and (b) as someone who—because of your status as a conservative Republican whose political philosophy long predates the rise of Trumpism—has credibility with Republican senators (and their constituents),” he wrote. “Ultimately, it boils down to this: If you have something really important to tell the American people, then just say it. Say it this week—before the Senate votes. The time to hesitate is through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Otherwise, shut up about it,” he bluntly concluded.

You can read more here (subscription required). 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Abby Huntsman really leaving show over ‘toxic work environment’ and tension with Meghan McCain: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Abby Huntsman made a major announcement: she is leaving the show, and this Friday, January 17 will be her last day. The conservative pundit will be working on the 2020 campaign of her father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman — who is running for that position again. But Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy of CNN Business are reporting that according to their sources, Abby Huntsman likely has another reason for leaving “The View”: a “toxic work environment” and a “soured relationship” with co-host Meghan McCain.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi could get the ‘last laugh’ during Trump’s impeachment trial: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Never Trump conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote for the Washington Post that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may not have gotten a hard guarantee of witnesses at the impeachment trial by withholding the articles, she managed to put Republicans on the defensive — and that could ultimately get her the "last laugh" in opening the Senate trial to new evidence.

"Some voices in the punditocracy have insisted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) 'lost' in finally agreeing to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate," wrote Rubin. "Pelosi has responded that the delay resulted in a bunch of information coming to light, former national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that he would testify if subpoenaed and the shoring up of public support for witnesses. With polling showing that the public overwhelming wants to hear from Bolton (two-thirds support it, including more than 70 percent of independents, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Monday) and a new report suggesting major defections on the Republican side, Pelosi may get the last laugh."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas — according to newly unearthed photo

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's indicted associate Lev Parnas met Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at least once -- based on a newly revealed photograph.

Parnas' attorney Joseph Bondy shared a photo of the Ukraine-born businessman with President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and son-in-law -- who both serve as White House advisers -- with Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

The Giuliani associate has met many other figures in Trump's orbit, including the president himself, before he was indicted last year on a variety of Federal Election Campaign Act violations in the Southern District of New York.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image