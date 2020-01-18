Devin Nunes needs to ‘fess up’ or he’ll end up in jail after bombshell report on Parnas contacts: GOP strategist

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday Morning, GOP strategist Susan Del Percio said that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is in a very bad place now that he has been closely tied to Lev Parnas, and it is time for him to come clean before it gets worse.

Speaking with host Garret Haake, the Republican campaign consultant was asked about a report that Nunes was in contact with Parnas more than the GOP lawmaker had previously admitted.

As Politico reported on Friday, “A set of text messages released Friday evening by the Intelligence Committee show a top Nunes aide, Derek Harvey, in frequent contact with Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who has become a key figure in the Ukraine controversy that resulted in Trump’s impeachment last month. In one exchange, Harvey appears to pass along Nunes’ contact information two days before the Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report indicated that a phone connected to Nunes made contact with a phone connected to Parnas. The text messages, provided to investigators by Parnas, show Harvey in contact with Parnas throughout the spring of 2019 — the same time Parnas was working with Giuliani and other Trump allies to remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.”

According to Del Percio, Nunes needs to think long and hard about his next step.

Saying President Donald Trump’s attempts to distance himself from Parnas may work, Del Percio said Nunes may not have that luxury.

“It may work for Donald Trump, it works for nobody else,” she explained. “Look where Michael Cohen is, Michael Flynn, [Paul] Manafort. So Devin Nunes should be careful. He is someone that has to fess up, put this on the table is probably his best strategy at this point.”

