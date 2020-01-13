Disgraced Trump-loving congressmen should get nearly 5 years in jail for insider trading: prosecutors

Prosecutors are recommending that disgraced former Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) get 57 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Axios reports that prosecutors in the case are recommending a harsh punishment for the New York Republican because he “continued to serve in Congress while hiding his crimes.”

“In committing insider trading and later lying to federal agents to cover it up, and in continuing to actively serve in the House of Representatives during that time period, Collins came to embody the cynical idea that those in power who make the laws are not required to follow them,” the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. “This surely was not lost on him, but it did not cause him to hesitate in making the choice to commit multiple crimes while holding one of the most visible and prestigious jobs in the United States.”

Collins was the first Republican Congressman to endorse Trump’s 2016 bid for the White House. Less than four years after Collins made that fateful endorsement, however, he resigned his seat after entering his guilty plea.

The second congressional Republican to endorse Trump, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), has also pleaded guilty to stealing at least $150,000 in campaign funds and using them to make at least 30 illegal transactions.