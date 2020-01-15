‘It was all about Biden — it was never about corruption’: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow
President Donald Trump said that the reason he was so interested in former Vice President Joe Biden and his son was because of potential corruption in Ukraine. As Lev Parnas’ documents show, that’s far from the case.
Among the dirty-laundry bag of documents, was a letter from Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to leaders in Ukraine trying to get a meeting. Giuliani explained that he was working with the express cooperation and authorization from the president, but in a personal capacity. Had Giuliani been working to fix corruption in Ukraine, he would have been doing it as an official task of the United States along with international partners. It was in that capacity that Biden told Ukraine they wouldn’t get aide if they didn’t fix their corruption problem.
According to Parnas, who was interviewed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Wednesday, the efforts were never about corruption.
“It was all about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and also Rudy had a personal thing with the [Paul] Manafort stuff, the black ledger,” Parnas said. “That was another thing they were looking into. But it was never about corruption. It was never — it was strictly about Burisma which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”
Watch the comments below:
‘It was all about Biden — it was never about corruption’: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow
President Donald Trump said that the reason he was so interested in former Vice President Joe Biden and his son was because of potential corruption in Ukraine. As Lev Parnas' documents show, that's far from the case.
Among the dirty-laundry bag of documents, was a letter from Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to leaders in Ukraine trying to get a meeting. Giuliani explained that he was working with the express cooperation and authorization from the president, but in a personal capacity. Had Giuliani been working to fix corruption in Ukraine, he would have been doing it as an official task of the United States along with international partners. It was in that capacity that Biden told Ukraine they wouldn't get aide if they didn't fix their corruption problem.
Breaking Banner
Trump mega-donors can now contribute nearly $600,000 to get him reelected
Under an agreement announced Wednesday, the Trump Victory super PAC can score $580,000 from mega-donors for his reelection. The Republican National Committee's biggest donors could also end up contributing as much as $1.6 million earmarked for Trump's reelection in 2020.
A Washington Post analysis revealed the new numbers Wednesday that these astoundly large numbers are all thanks to the Supreme Court's 2014 campaign finance ruling, McCutcheon v. FEC.
CNN
‘We’re determined to find out’ the origins of the ‘deeply disturbing’ threats against the Ukraine ambassador: Adam Schiff
On CNN Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that he and his fellow lawmakers intend to look into the "implicit or potential threats" to U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
"I have to say it's deeply disturbing to see that it looks like someone had the ambassador under surveillance," said Schiff. "There were implicit or potential threats to the ambassador. We don't know where those originated or the explanation for them, but we're determined to find out."
The documents turned over to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to indicate that private actors aligned with the president were tracking Yovanovitch, and text messages describe threatening messages about her.