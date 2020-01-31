Jimmy Kimmel rips GOP senators for being on ‘the wrong side of history’ with #ImpeachmentTrialSham

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC blasted Senate Republicans on Friday for voting to block witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Using the hashtag #ImpeachmentTrialSham — which was trending at #1 nationwide on Twitter — Kimmel posted a composite image of the 51 GOP senators who voted against allowing witnesses.

Kimmel said, “This is what the wrong side of history looks like.”

Republicans have been receiving harsh criticism for the vote.

In Colorado, embattled Republican Sen. Cory Gardner was blasted as “Cover-Up Cory.”

North Carolina’s GOP senator who is facing re-election in 2020 was labeled “Traitor Thom Tillis.”

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally was also harshly criticized.

This is what the wrong side of history looks like. #ImpeachmentTrialSham pic.twitter.com/GAr9NFUeLD — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 31, 2020