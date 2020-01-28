Quantcast
John Bolton told GOP donors that Trump is ‘mentally unstable’: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

A new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman sheds some more light on former national security adviser John Bolton’s decision to blow up President Donald Trump’s top defense against impeachment.

According to Sherman’s sources, Bolton has told Republican donors that he believes Trump is “mentally unstable” and worries that the president could pull the United States completely out of NATO if he wins a second term.

Sherman reports that Trump allies are preparing to launch a furious counterattack against Bolton and his tell-all book that is scheduled for release on March 17th.

“He’s a bitter ex-employee,” one former White House tells Sherman.

A source close to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that America’s top diplomat may even get into the action as a character witness against Bolton.

“Pompeo and Bolton were at war with each other during the administration,” the source explained. “Pompeo thought that Bolton was constantly trying to undercut him and the president.”

Nonetheless, Bolton’s revelation has made it all but certain that the Senate will call him to testify at the president’s impeachment trial.

“[Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is] resigned to the fact there will be witnesses,” one Republican tells Sherman.


REVEALED: John Bolton’s Ukrainian counterpart feared getting drawn into Trump’s Biden scheme

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Ukraine's efforts to strengthen ties to the United States were unraveled after the country's new government was pulled into a scheme that got President Donald Trump impeached, according to a former top official there.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former chairman of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Trump's requests to announce an investigation into Joe Biden "rattled" the country's newly elected president Volodymyr Zelensky, and Danylyuk eventually resigned from the government over the situation, reported The Daily Beast.

Sen. Ron Johnson scrambles after accidentally becoming fourth GOP senator to support Bolton testimony

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday briefly became the fourth Republican senator to say that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify -- and then he changed his mind.

Democrats would need four Republican senators to vote with them in order to hear Bolton's testimony. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) are all on record wanting to hear Bolton's testimony.

And on Tuesday, Johnson suggested to reporter Adam Klasfeld that he was ready to hear Bolton's testimony. But the senator quickly walked back his remarks.

This would be a major breakthrough. Adding him to Romney and Collins, only one more Republican vote needed. https://t.co/wsWPdU2xTi

