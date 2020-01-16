Kamala Harris hammers Republicans over absurd witnesses: ‘They could just as well ask for Santa Claus’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attacked Republican senators for requests for absurd witnesses that have nothing to do with the President Donald Trump’s obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

In an interview with CNN, reporter Maju Raju asked Harris if Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas should be brought in as a witness to testify. She explained in an MSNBC interview that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was considering three witnesses, but she believed Parnas should be the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there are many people,” Harris said about potential witnesses. “But let’s just start with those witnesses that we know have been subpoenaed, are available, willing to testify and have not been available to us. I have called John Bolton to come before us, Mick Mulvaney should come before us. There are a number of people, even as Adam Schiff read the articles of impeachment, that have not been made available to this process.”

Raju asked if the Senate should hear witnesses like former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who were the object of the “dirt” Trump was seeking.

“It has to have relevancy,” Harris said. “Otherwise you could say ‘I want Santa Claus so testify,’ right? It means people who have firsthand information that will help the United States Senate in its role as jurors determine where the facts and the evidence lie in a way that allows us to make the decision we ultimately must make.”

Watch the full interview below: