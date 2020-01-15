‘Trump knew exactly what was going on’: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow ‘he lied’
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over a trove of documents to the House Intelligence Committee, which was released to the public Tuesday evening. In the words of former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, the documents are what President Donald Trump has been afraid of.
The impeachment trial is slated to begin Tuesday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) transfers the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate this week. Thus far, Trump has blocked first-hand witnesses and documents subpoenaed by the House. Some documents have become available due to Freedom of Information Act requests from non-profit groups and news outlets who went to court.
While Republicans haven’t agreed to subpoena Parnas, get a deposition, or even acknowledge he was involved, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow did call him to answer questions. The documents released answered a lot of questions, but it also revealed more questions that should be answered by Trump and his attorney.
Other questions like whether Parnas was given the phone number for Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, if he called him and what they discussed. She’ll likely ask about Hyde’s involvement in the monitoring of Yovanovitch and further questions about whether he is a reliable source.
Maddow delivered on expectations, taking a deep dive into the specifics about the scandal that is now promoting the impeachment of the president. Among the comments leaked by Maddow Wednesday, was the accusation that Trump knew exactly what was happening at all times.
“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” said Parnas.
Parnas also said that it doesn’t make sense that any of the Ukrainian leaders would meet with him unless he had the authorization by the president of the United States.
“Who am I? I’m nobody,” he told Maddow.
Republicans are still not expected to care about the new information.
See the videos below:
Indicted Giuliani associate used pro-Trump super PAC official to forward Ukraine talking points to the president’s son: report
One of the new revelations in the second batch of information released to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is that he apparently forwarded talking points on Ukraine to Donald Trump, Jr. using Joseph Ahearn, the director of development for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.
Ahearn also played a role in setting up a $325,000 payment from Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman to America First Action. That payment is one of the campaign finance violations that led to Parnas and Fruman's indictment.
Lev Parnas was using Joseph Ahearn, America First Action’s director of development, to send things to Donald Trump Jr. to tweet about Ukraine. “Sent,” Ahearn wrote in March, per docs @politico has written about here: https://t.co/bBmre1jqWH pic.twitter.com/Vs9uppCHsv
‘We’ve got a request to talk to the big one’: House Dems release voicemails between Parnas and key Trump lawyer
On Wednesday, Politico reported that House Democrats released yet another batch of material turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — including voicemails between Parnas and Victoria Toensing, a right-wing attorney in President Donald Trump's orbit.
"Hey Lev. VT here," said one message Toensing sent on April 23, 2019. "We've got a request to talk to the big one. So I just wanted to get the latest from you, if I could. I know it's late there. I’m sorry."
Toensing and Parnas have both been implicated in Giuliani's scheme to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an "investigation," of former Vice President Joe Biden's family.