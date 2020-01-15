‘Trump knew exactly what was going on’: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow ‘he lied’

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over a trove of documents to the House Intelligence Committee, which was released to the public Tuesday evening. In the words of former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, the documents are what President Donald Trump has been afraid of.

The impeachment trial is slated to begin Tuesday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) transfers the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate this week. Thus far, Trump has blocked first-hand witnesses and documents subpoenaed by the House. Some documents have become available due to Freedom of Information Act requests from non-profit groups and news outlets who went to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Republicans haven’t agreed to subpoena Parnas, get a deposition, or even acknowledge he was involved, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow did call him to answer questions. The documents released answered a lot of questions, but it also revealed more questions that should be answered by Trump and his attorney.

Other questions like whether Parnas was given the phone number for Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, if he called him and what they discussed. She’ll likely ask about Hyde’s involvement in the monitoring of Yovanovitch and further questions about whether he is a reliable source.

Maddow delivered on expectations, taking a deep dive into the specifics about the scandal that is now promoting the impeachment of the president. Among the comments leaked by Maddow Wednesday, was the accusation that Trump knew exactly what was happening at all times.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” said Parnas.

Parnas also said that it doesn’t make sense that any of the Ukrainian leaders would meet with him unless he had the authorization by the president of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who am I? I’m nobody,” he told Maddow.

Republicans are still not expected to care about the new information.

See the videos below:

ADVERTISEMENT