Lev Parnas directly implicates Lindsey Graham in Ukraine plot: ‘He was in the loop’
An indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani says Sen. Lindsey Graham was “in the loop” in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman charged with campaign finance violations, told CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that Graham has a personal interest in keeping witness testimony out of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
“Sen. Lindsey Graham I haven’t had any contact with, but because of my relationship with Rudy Giuliani, I have a lot of information about his dealings,” Parnas said. “It was, like, surreal to watch Lindsey Graham up there, sit there — he’s out there talking about all the stuff, that this is a sham, that this should go away.”
“At the end of the day,” Parnas added, “he was in the loop just like everybody else. He (had) a very good relationship with Rudy Giuliani, he was aware of what was going on going back to at least 2018, maybe even earlier. If you recall, he was the one Rudy Giuliani was supposed to bring Viktor Shokin to when the visa got denied, and I think he was even, if you check the records, involved in getting the request for the visa somehow.”
Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy released letters Wednesday signed by a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen Michael Guralnik to both Graham and Sigal Mandelker, then a top official at the U.S. Treasury Department pushing for sanctions against various Ukrainian political and business leaders.
A month or so later Giuliani tried to help Shokin, a former top prosecutor in Ukraine regarded as corrupt by the previous administration and U.S. allies, obtain a visa to meet with Graham in the U.S.
“Sen. Graham was involved even before I got involved with Mayor Giuliani, so he had to have been in the loop and had to have known what was going on,” Parnas said. “I was with Giuliani every day, that was what was happening.”
Parnas told CNN he was “1 million percent” sure that Graham was aware of his and Giuliani’s efforts to press Ukraine to announce an investigation of Biden.
“Rudy told me not once but on several occasions that he spoke to Lindsey Graham about the situation, that Lindsey was always aware,” he said. “I don’t know how deeply aware, I didn’t speak to Lindsey Graham, I don’t have text messages with him, we didn’t interact, so I can only speak from what Rudy told me.”
Parnas claims he donated to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who recently cut an ad against Trump’s impeachment, and various super PACs associated with GOP senators, as well as campaigning with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).
Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, claims GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham "was in the loop" about their efforts in Ukraine to uncover dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/rBb1nC4vRG pic.twitter.com/lEgPB8gUQ7
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 30, 2020
CNN analyst unleashes on Republicans comparing Trump with Obama: ‘We’ve had to listen to this all day long!’
CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers finally had it with former Republican Party chief of staff Mike Shields.
During a political panel discussion Wednesday night, Shields compared President Donald Trump's bribery of Ukraine to former President Barack Obama telling Russia that after the election he would have more flexibility.
After repeating the false equivalency more than once, Powers couldn't take it anymore and flattened him with fact-check.
"OK, first, nobody in this country was voting for Barack Obama or not voting for Barack Obama based on Russia policy," she said. "That didn't happen. OK? What he was doing is basically saying, 'I will have more flexibility after the election.' That is a totally normal thing for a president to say. It is not the same thing as saying, 'Do this for me or I will not give you your aid.' It's just not."
Here’s why either Trump or his lawyers were busted lying about John Bolton’s book
President Donald Trump's lawyers argued before the Senate Wednesday that no one in the White House had access to John Bolton's manuscript and it was only the national security staff who were checking it for any possible breaches of classified information.
Bolton got a note from the team of national security staffers, who said that the book had multiple cases of classified information that were included in the manuscript as well as some that were "top secret."
But before the news about it was released, Trump tweeted that the book was filled with lots of classified information.