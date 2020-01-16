Quantcast
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch rains hell on ‘cabal of grotesque’ Trump officials exposed in Parnas interview

MSNBC “Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch was all over members of the Trump administration who were exposed as liars by Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who gave a stunning and extended interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, the MSNBC contributor got right to the point and said the explosive interview should be the centerpiece of every Democratic ad going forward towards the 2020 election.

“If I am a Democrat or I am running a Democratic campaign or I am — I am no longer running against Donald Trump. I am running against Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy, Bill Barr, against Mike Pence, against Rudy Giuliani,” he ranted. “I am running against this cabal of grotesque, dishonesty, corruption. this is the swamp ten times, and the very irony, the very thing that Donald Trump ran on, we are seeing in technicolor as a demonstrative example of this administration.”

“To me, once again, every time this happens we go, ‘oh, this is a new bombshell,’ but this is a new bombshell. This is the clearest storytelling with one center,” he added.

