Pompeo ridiculed by CNN panel for his ‘phony mock outrage’ response after being outed as a foul-mouthed bully

Responding to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued through the State Department accusing an NPR journalist of being “shameless” for going public with an encounter she had with him in his offices where he cursed at her, a CNN panel all but rolled their eyes at his “phony” outrage.

Speaking with host Anderson Cooper, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called out the blustery Pompeo as well as many Republicans who took “umbrage” at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mentioning a report that the Donald Trump would have their heads on “on a pike” if they crossed him.

Noting that president has a habit of name-calling on Twitter, Toobin pointed out, “At the same time, the president is tweeting, calling Democrats ‘sicko,’ and you know, all of the insults that we’re used to hearing from President Trump, on a daily, or multiple times a day basis, no Democrat claims that they are so offended that they can’t, you know, go on with their work.”

“I mean, I just think one of the least, most distasteful parts of Washington is sort of the phony mock outrage, you know, that Secretary Pompeo is so horrified by [NPR’s] Mary Louise Kelly, this veteran wonderful journalist, and the same thing, in Congress, in the Senate, that you know, these senators couldn’t bear to hear [Rep] Adam Schiff say a nasty thing,” he added.

“I do love that he [Pompeo] has a map that has no names on it, just at the ready,” host Cooper added, to which Toobin replied with a smirk, “You think it’s from a coloring book or something? ”

