Pompeo ridiculed by CNN panel for his ‘phony mock outrage’ response after being outed as a foul-mouthed bully

Responding to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued through the State Department accusing an NPR journalist of being “shameless” for going public with an encounter she had with him in his offices where he cursed at her, a CNN panel all but rolled their eyes at his “phony” outrage.
Speaking with host Anderson Cooper, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called out the blustery Pompeo as well as many Republicans who took “umbrage” at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mentioning a report that the Donald Trump would have their heads on “on a pike” if they crossed him.
Noting that president has a habit of name-calling on Twitter, Toobin pointed out, “At the same time, the president is tweeting, calling Democrats ‘sicko,’ and you know, all of the insults that we’re used to hearing from President Trump, on a daily, or multiple times a day basis, no Democrat claims that they are so offended that they can’t, you know, go on with their work.”
“I mean, I just think one of the least, most distasteful parts of Washington is sort of the phony mock outrage, you know, that Secretary Pompeo is so horrified by [NPR’s] Mary Louise Kelly, this veteran wonderful journalist, and the same thing, in Congress, in the Senate, that you know, these senators couldn’t bear to hear [Rep] Adam Schiff say a nasty thing,” he added.
“I do love that he [Pompeo] has a map that has no names on it, just at the ready,” host Cooper added, to which Toobin replied with a smirk, “You think it’s from a coloring book or something? ”
Watch below:
In the absence of any exculpatory evidence, Donald Trump's defense against impeachment increasingly relies on arguments that fly directly in the face of the Constitution. Trump himself set the standard last July with his grandiose claim that "Article II says I can do anything I want," which encountered no serious pushback from his fellow Republicans.
Moments after the end of the Saturday's Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump concluded, MSNBC host Brian Williams pointed out that one of Donald Trump's attorney's lied on the Senate floor about the president's Ukraine scandal-- and he had a clip handy to prove it.
Sharing footage of attorney Mike Purpura stating the higher-ups in Ukraine were unaware that Donald Trump was withholding aid until after the government helped him by announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the MSNBC host called the attorney out.
To make his point that Pupura was being untruthful, Williams then showed a clip of Defense Department official Laura Cooper, who testified that Ukrainians were asking about the delay on the day of the Trump phone call that was the starting point of the impeachment trial.
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Donald Trump's penchant for telling reporters about his crimes doesn't leave his legal defense team a lot to work with. In the first week of his Senate trial, they've pounded the desk and rended their garments over how mean their Democrats opponents are toward their client. But the worst is yet to come--WaPo reports that during the next phase of the proceedings, Trump's legal team will offer "a scorched-earth defense of President Trump in the impeachment trial, mounting a politically charged case aimed more at swaying American voters than GOP senators — and damaging Trump’s possible 2020 opponent, Joe Biden."