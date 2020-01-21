There are more people in battleground states who want Trump removed than approve of his presidency: report

President Donald Trump is quickly losing support among the American people, but more critical, he’s losing support in battleground states he needs to be reelected in 2020.

As the Washington Post pointed out, the recent CNN poll shows a swing in the approval rating for the president. Not only has the president lost support among women, he’s lost support among his own loyalists, who admit that Trump is guilty.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to bar witnesses, block any evidence from the House and ban subpoenas to the White House, the American public stands in opposition. Nearly seven in ten Americans want witnesses, including Republicans.

“In both the CNN and Monmouth polls, we end up with a seemingly remarkable result,” wrote Phillip Bump for the Post. “There is more support for throwing Trump out of office than there is support for his administration. In what might seem alarming to the Trump reelection campaign, that holds both in battleground states (according to CNN) and in swing counties where the 2016 margin was 10 points or smaller (according to Monmouth).”

Finally, more Americans support removing Trump from office than they support keeping him in office.

Read the full report and check out the graphs at The Washington Post.