Trump allies wish Giuliani would go away: ‘There’s a lot here that could come back to bite the president’
Rudy Giuliani said New Year’s Eve at Mar-A-Lago that he would like to take a starring role in the Senate impeachment trial, but President Donald Trump’s allies just wish he would go away.
The president’s personal attorney said Tuesday that he wants to turn the trial into a racketeering prosecution of Joe Biden, but MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand suggested that Giuliani’s bluster could just be a distraction from his own legal problems.
“A lot of the president’s allies feel like Rudy Giuliani is a big liability,” Bertrand said. “He is currently under criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York for his foreign lobbying work for Ukraine, related to his business dealings with foreign governments, including Ukraine.”
That complicates his defense of the president, who was impeached last month over his efforts with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of Biden and his son.
“There is a lot here that could provide potential exposure,” Bertrand said, “not just politically, but also potentially legally for the president, who may or may not have, depending on the case that Democrats have put forward here, who they say offered a bribe essentially to Ukraine, and that he was involved in the conspiracy with Rudy Giuliani and some of his aides over the course of the last year to have interference in the 2020 election by getting Ukraine to investigate his political rival.”
Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, who was indicted with Igor Fruman in October, has been begging to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about his own role in the Ukraine scheme, and Bertrand said that could prove highly problematic for the president.
“Lev Parnas is trying to cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee now, could provide documents, could provide recordings, the contents of an iPhone he wants to turn over,” Bertrand said. “There’s a lot here that could come back to bite the president, especially because Parnas, the Giuliani associate, is very angry that the president has distanced himself from both Giuliani and Parnas who were doing this work for him in Ukraine to try to get dirt on his political rival. So Trump’s allies are very eager to have him distance himself from Giuliani, but he was just at Mar-A-Lago for the New Year’s Eve celebration.”
Here are some far-right reactionaries the term ‘OK, Boomer’ was perfectly designed for
During the 1960s, some members of the Baby Boomer Generation were fond of saying, “Never trust anyone over 30.” And now, ironically, Boomers — or at least some Boomers — have become targets of the dismissive expression, “OK, Boomer,” which is used primarily by Millennials and members of Generation Z. The expression certainly isn’t aimed at everyone over 60; Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78, and the 70-year-old Sen. Elizabeth Warren aren’t the typical targets of “OK, Boomer” — in fact, Sanders enjoys more support among Millennials and members of Gen-Z than he among people his own age. But it is typically used out of frustration when a far-right Boomer says something that is clueless, reactionary and painfully out-of-touch; for example, a Millennial or Gen-Z member might offer a mountain of evidence on medical bankruptcies to show how broken the United States’ health care system is — and when the Boomer, indoctrinated by Fox News and AM talk radio, still insists that the U.S. has the best health insurance system in the world, the Millennial or Gen-Z member might respond, “OK, Boomer.”
Trump’s boasts about economic gains pale in comparison to Obama’s numbers: report
President Donald Trump has been bragging about the stock market as he runs for re-election in 2020, hoping the economy will bolster his problematic polling.
There are, however, two major flaws in his argument.
The first is that stock markets are not a representation of the economy, with only 55% of Americans owning any stock.
The second problem is that Trump's market returns are worse than those experienced under President Barack Obama.
Pelosi has McConnell over a a barrel as she delays impeachment trial: ‘This is working beautifully for her’
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political analyst Eleanor Clift stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has the upper hand as she deals with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the terms of how the trial of Donald Trump will be conducted.
As Clift explains, "After what Republicans like to characterize as a rush to impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now getting grief from the GOP for slowing down the process. It’s driving President Trump and his allies a bit batty trying to figure out what she’s up to by holding back the articles of impeachment."