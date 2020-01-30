Trump caught talking with indicted Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas in newly released recording

A new audio recording shows Rudy Giuliani’s indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman talking to President Donald Trump and a former lawmaker mentioned in their charging documents.

Trump has denied knowing the Ukraine-born businessmen, but multiple photos and recordings show Parnas and Fruman interacting with the president and his inner circle — including this latest audio recording obtained by The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audio recording, from an April 2018 fundraiser dinner, shows the pair talking with Trump and former Rep. Pete Sessions, who was identified as “Congressman-1” in their October 2019 indictment on campaign finance violations.

Sessions, who served 11 terms in Congress and harbored ambitions of returning, is not accused of any wrongdoing, but the court documents show he received large campaign donations from the Giuliani associates.

Parnas also asked the Texas Republican for help in removing former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to the indictment.

The indicted businessman directly implicated Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Ukraine scheme during a Wednesday night appearance on CNN.