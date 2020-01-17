Trump raises tensions in Virginia as local authorities fear Richmond gun rally could be the next Charlottesville

President Donald Trump appeared to pour gasoline on a political fire in Virginia only days before a far-right protest that many are worried could result in violence.

Gun activists have been threatening civil war if the commonwealth’s legislature enacts new gun safety legislation.

Right-wing militias sought to organize an armed action at the capitol, but Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to prevent firearms on the grounds.

Many have feared it could be like the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Following the murder of Heather Heyer, Trump defended the alt-right extremists, referring to them as “fine people.”

On Saturday, Trump took sides in the latest battle in Virginia.

“Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump tweeted.

“That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!” he added.

The “Virginia Citizens Defense League” rally is scheduled for Monday. The FBI arrested three neo-Nazis before they could attend the event.

