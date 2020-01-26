Trump should be hauled before a federal judge over threat against Adam Schiff: Ex-Justice Department counsel

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, ex-Justice Department official Shan Wu claimed Donald Trump should be hauled before a federal judge to explain his implied threat against Rep, Adam Schiff in light of the fact that the California Democrat is serving as a prosecutor in the impeachment trial against the president.
“There should be no doubt at this point that this is a president who is capable of shaking down a foreign leader for his own personal gain,” Wu told the host. “Apparently, the only people who are unable or unwilling to see this are the Senate Republicans. When this is pointed out, the threats against them are pointed out, they feign outrage.”
“If this were a normal court case, Donald Trump would be dragged before a federal judge right now to explain why his threat against a prosecutor is not a felony,” he continued. “We know the dangers of this. We have seen in October of 2018 how a deranged supporter sent out bombs to Clinton and Obama — these are not just words.”
Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday battled Donald Trump’s impeachment defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, confronting the constitutional lawyer with a 1998 clip wherein he argued “exactly the opposite of what you’re arguing today” on impeachment.
Wallace first challenged Dershowitz on his constitutional basis for fighting Trump’s impeachment.
“I want to talk about the framers, because you keep bringing them up,” Wallace began. “In Federalist 65, Alexander Hamilton argues that a criminal offense is not essential to impeachment.”
Doubling down on Donald Trump's claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is "sick" -- before the president tweeted a threat at the California lawmaker -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ran to the safe confines of Fox News where she claimed the Democrat appears to have a "mental issue".
Sitting down with Fox News Howard Kurtz the Trump spokesperson, who has yet to hold a press conference in 320 days since taking the job, was asked about the president's tweets and, after admitting she had not spoken to Trump about his comments, told Kurtz, "Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hour. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" Esquire editor-at-large Charles Pierce explained that he was in attendance when Republican lawmakers professed outrage at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after he noted a CBS report that stated they are under threat from Donald Trump aides that he will see their heads on "pikes" if they cross him.
According to Pierce, they are, in fact, "terrified" that the president might one day turn on them.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, the popular Esquire columnist ridiculed the Republican senators for the position they have found themselves in by supporting the president.