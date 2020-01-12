Trump’s White House tweets about the first snow of 2020 — except it wasn’t snowing

President Donald Trump attacks the media and his political opponents for “fake news,” but when it comes to the weather, the president doesn’t have the best track record.

In a tweet from his White House Sunday, a photo of digitally imposed snow appears to fall over the White House.

As publisher and podcaster Liz Gumbinner pointed out, it’s 53 degrees and mostly clear in Washington, D.C.

It isn’t the first time Trump and his team have struggled to get weather forecast correct. When a hurricane was bearing down on the United States in 2019, Trump decided that the storm was headed toward Alabama, despite updated forecasts saying the storm had turned. Trump claimed that he was getting constant updates on the hurricane from his advisers, but if that was true, he would have known the storm turned.

The White House clamored together a briefing with a map where Trump had altered an official NOAA weather map with a sharpie to show the storm hitting Alabama.

It became mockingly known as SharpieGate.

You can see other responses to the White House tweet below:

It’s been snowing in Russia for two weeks — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 13, 2020

It is not snowing in DC right now (hit 69 degrees earlier). Also, the sun was not out on inauguration day in 2016. (Claim #4)https://t.co/HzgZkV5dWU https://t.co/62RmlfDnQY — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 13, 2020

#fakenews it was 70 today — Dan S #HealthcareVoter (@Dsquared75) January 13, 2020

Must be all the document shreddings floating thru the air. — CK (@charley_ck14) January 13, 2020

Just when you think things can't get more bat-sh*t crazy…alas…. https://t.co/rMZx6YSZOb — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2020

it was 68 and sunny today? https://t.co/cRX5FEekls — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 13, 2020

The White House lies about important stuff. It lies about stupid stuff. It just lies, lies, lies. https://t.co/80827WY1aH — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) January 13, 2020

That's not snow. It Mitch McConnell flinging bags of cocaine all over the District. https://t.co/M72yd0JTNq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2020

Strange that when you search for the image you get two hits from 3 days ago, and one of them is 4ch*n. And one of the other two is in Russian? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w2aV4dHu1t — Ernie Chiara (@erniechiara) January 13, 2020

They lie about everything. Absolutely everything. — Alan Ladwig (@SpaceArtAl) January 13, 2020

Where is it snowing? Nowhere near the White House. Is there anything you people don't lie about? — I'm Just Dan (@DanielAshley13) January 13, 2020

People were wearing shorts today in Baltimore. My son asked if we could put on the A/C. — Allison Robicelli (@robicellis) January 13, 2020

He already altered a weather map, so why not alter a picture and pretend that there is snow falling. I feel bad for the poor staffer that's going to have to go out and pretend like it was actually snowing in D.C. — David Kapitan (@kapitanslog) January 13, 2020