WATCH: Fox News host accuses media of joining the Iranian regime to mourn Suleimani’s death
On Fox News Monday, “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters casually suggested the mainstream media is “mourning,” the death of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
“I bet the people that came out to morn Suleimani were people that were backed by the Iranian regime,” said Watters. “And it’s funny that the media is taking the same perspective as the Iranian regime. Think about it. They mourned Suleimani, both of us, and then they blamed Trump for shooting down the airline, both the American media and the Iranian regime, and then they said that the street protests, oh no, there’s lots of reasons for people to be on the street, maybe some were shopping! Maybe they were just out getting a breath of fresh air!”
“But that fundamentally misunderstands the threat of protesting in Iran,” Watters added. “You can get put to death if you chant ‘Death to Ayatollah,’ which they were doing. It doesn’t take any bravery to chant ‘Death to Trump,’ ‘Down with America, it’s an evil empire,’ everybody does that over there and they’re doing that because they get paid to do it.”
Watters’ comments echo those of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who claimed Democrats are “mourning” Suleimani’s death, and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who recently apologized after claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”
Watch below:
Fox News’ Jesse Watters says that the Iranian regime and the American media have the “same perspective” in that they both “mourned” Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/lcvpleaEUN
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 13, 2020
Breaking Banner
Rick Perry communications with Ukrainians — and Rudy Giuliani — to be publicly released: report
The Department of Energy will be turning over public records detailing for Energy Secretary Rick Perry's communications with Ukrainians and Rudy Giuliani.
American Oversight, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group, announced that they had come to agreement with the Department over their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation.
"The Department of Energy agreed to make the first production of records on Jan. 28, 2020, prioritizing Perry’s and [former Chief of Staff Brian] McCormack’s communications as well as records related to the delegation. Subsequent productions are scheduled for Feb. 4 and March 16," the group explained.
7 billion years: Scientists say oldest solid material found
Researchers said Monday that new techniques have allowed them to identify the oldest solid material ever found on earth.
The stardust, formed five to seven billion years ago, came from a meteorite that fell to Earth 50 years ago in Australia, they said in a paper published in the journal PNAS.
It came down in 1969 in Murchison, Victoria state, and scientists from Chicago's Field Museum have possessed a piece of it for five decades.
Philipp Heck, curator of meteorites at the museum, examined pre-solar grains, which are bits of stardust that become trapped in meteorites, making them time capsules of the period before the sun was born.
Breaking Banner
Trump activist stole Social Security benefits from her mother with dementia — and is headed to jail
One of President Donald Trump's far-right MAGA activists is headed to jail after being caught defrauding Social Security.
Commentator Karyn Turk scored tens of thousands of dollars from her mother's social security benefits and pleaded guilty in September. It's an ironic twist because Trump's 2020 budget would have slashed Social Security, but Democrats blocked it.
Right Wing Watch noted that Turk was sentenced last week. After spending one month in prison she'll then spend five months under house arrest.