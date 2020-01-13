WATCH: Fox News host accuses media of joining the Iranian regime to mourn Suleimani’s death

On Fox News Monday, “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters casually suggested the mainstream media is “mourning,” the death of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

“I bet the people that came out to morn Suleimani were people that were backed by the Iranian regime,” said Watters. “And it’s funny that the media is taking the same perspective as the Iranian regime. Think about it. They mourned Suleimani, both of us, and then they blamed Trump for shooting down the airline, both the American media and the Iranian regime, and then they said that the street protests, oh no, there’s lots of reasons for people to be on the street, maybe some were shopping! Maybe they were just out getting a breath of fresh air!”

“But that fundamentally misunderstands the threat of protesting in Iran,” Watters added. “You can get put to death if you chant ‘Death to Ayatollah,’ which they were doing. It doesn’t take any bravery to chant ‘Death to Trump,’ ‘Down with America, it’s an evil empire,’ everybody does that over there and they’re doing that because they get paid to do it.”

Watters’ comments echo those of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who claimed Democrats are “mourning” Suleimani’s death, and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who recently apologized after claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Watch below:

Fox News’ Jesse Watters says that the Iranian regime and the American media have the “same perspective” in that they both “mourned” Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/lcvpleaEUN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 13, 2020