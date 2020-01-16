WATCH: Pelosi blasts Bill Barr as a ‘rogue attorney general’ who is a puppet of Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of fearing the reality about the mounting evidence President Donald Trump is facing in his impeachment trial.
Speaking at her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi accused Republicans of being “afraid of the truth.”
“The American people have seen the allegations and they’re allegations we need to see more evidence that would be contained in the documentation,” said Pelosi. “So, this is just another avoiding of the facts and the truth on their part. They don’t want to see documents. They don’t want to hear from eyewitnesses. They want to ignore anything new that comes up.”
She said that the House already saw a strong and infallible case for impeaching the president and that it was important to her and other members that no future president could get away with what Trump has done.
Pelosi went on to call for a special prosecutor to investigate the links Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas outlined in his documents and in an MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow Wednesday night. Attorney General Bill Barr in particular, Pelosi called a “rogue attorney general.” She then called for the appointment of a special counsel.
“When I said that the attorney general was implicated, as I’ve said this testimony implicated the rogue attorney general, who has been the puppet of the — I don’t know who is the puppet, Trump or the attorney general, but this is not — he says this is ‘my attorney general,’ ‘this is my Department of Justice.’ Really?” Pelosi said, quoting Trump. “So in any case, it’s not a question of saying, ‘what proof,’ it says what allegations have been made and that has to be subjected to scrutiny as to how we go forward. But it should not be ignored in the context of other events that have happened that would substantiate some of that.”
Barr was named by Parnas as being “on the team” of people helping Trump bribe Ukraine. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance similarly said there should be a special counsel appointed to investigate the attorney general.
See the questions to Pelosi from reporters below:
PELOSI: "Does anybody think that the rogue attorney general is going to appoint a special prosecutor? No, because he's implicated in all of this. This is an example of all of the president's henchmen, and I hope that [GOP] senators do not become part of the president's henchmen." pic.twitter.com/BEoyz0V6Cg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2020
