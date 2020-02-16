Quantcast
'America — y'all gotta wake up': MSNBC panel cracks up laughing at Trump bizarre claims about the border wall

2 hours ago

Last month, President Donald Trump’s border wall collapsed due to weather problems. A new decision was made that in certain areas, Trump’s wall must be a kind of “gate” that will remain open during months known for heavy flooding.

After weeks of ignoring the news, Trump finally found something to say about the catastrophe during a press conference where he rambled about different ways that people have tried to get drugs over the wall using a sling-shot.

When asked to respond, all former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele could do is laugh, causing the rest of the MSNBC panel to crack up as well.

“You know what that’s from? That’s a collection of whatever briefings he’s decided to attend, and what you heard is what he picked up from the briefings,” Steele said. “It’s not connected to anything. Catapults? I mean, seriously? What? Do they roll them up and heave-ho? You just say this, and people say, ‘Yeah, they’re using catapults, and they can’t see over.’ America, y’all gotta wake up. I mean, this is what we’re talking about here, and our immigration policy is based on this stream of consciousness connected to nothing.”

He went on to say that there are many people who still eat up everything Trump says and believe it, whether it’s happening or not. For example, Trump has only built three miles of his “wall” since taking office in 2016 and promising to build a massive border wall from coast to coast.

Watch Steele’s comments below:

READ IT: More than 1,100 former US Department of Justice officials tell Bill Barr to resign now

45 mins ago

February 16, 2020

More than 1,100 former US Department of Justice officials called on Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday to step down after he intervened last week to lower the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend and political crony Roger J. Stone Jr.

“It is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” wrote the former Justice Department attorneys in their Sunday letter. “It is even more outrageous for the Attorney General to intervene as he did here — after the President publicly condemned the sentencing recommendation that line prosecutors had already filed in court.”

Trump campaign forced to delete #Daytona500 Air Force One photo because it was from 15 years ago

55 mins ago

February 16, 2020

Air Force One in flight.

Another oops moment happened for President Donald Trump's campaign manager stole George W. Bush's photo from the Daytona 500 in 2004.

Tweeting Sunday, Brad Parscale proclaimed, "[email protected] won the #Daytona500 before the race even started."

Except, it wasn't him. As many people pointed out, the image was from 16 years ago by photographer Jonathan Ferrey, CNN reported. Parscale was forced to delete it and tweet it out again with an underwhelming photo.

