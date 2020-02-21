Devin Nunes reportedly ran to Trump to tip him off about classified Russian election tampering analysis
According to a report from MSNBC, relying on information published by the Washington Post, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) may have contacted President Donald Trump and filled him on a meeting where lawmakers of both parties were brought up to date on the continuing campaign by Russian operatives attempting to manipulate the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that, following the February 13th classified meeting, “The president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump was particularly irritated that Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the leader of the impeachment proceedings, was at the briefing.”
Questions have been raised about how the president knew the details of the meeting, which led to his subsequent meltdown and plan to install Ambassador Richard Grenell — a Trump loyalist — as his acting DNI. Reporting from The Washington Post suggests that Nunes, another Trump loyalist, appears to be the culprit.
MSNBC reported, “How exactly did the president know what was said during the intelligence briefing to members of Congress?” before linking to the report.
“Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the committee’s ranking Republican and a staunch Trump ally, said one person familiar with the matter,” the Post reports. “Trump’s suspicions of the intelligence community have often been fueled by Nunes, who was with the president in California on Wednesday when he announced on Twitter that Grenell would become the acting director, officials said.”
This is not the first time that Nunes has been accused of working as Trump’s mole and later sharing information with the president.
Three years ago he was accused of making a “dead of the night” visit to the White House to share information when he headed the House Intelligence Committee.
You can read more from the Washington Post report here.
