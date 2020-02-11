Every single fed prosecuting Roger Stone has now resigned from the case after Barr interference
The backlash against AG Bill Barr interfering in the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone resulted in all four prosecutors in the case quitting on Tuesday.
Michael Marando joined fellow federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, and Adam Jed in withdawing.
BREAKING: following the example of his DOJ colleagues Michael Marando is now the fourth federal prosecutor to withdraw from the Roger Stone case. He gave the closing argument at trial in November urging the jury to remember that "truth still matters."
Fourth and final Roger Stone prosecutor — Michael Marando — has withdrawn. DOJ's new sentencing memo was signed only by John Crabb Jr., acting head of the criminal division at the US attorney's office in DC. Crabb is a longtime career prosecutor.
Fourth of four.
