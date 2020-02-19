George Zimmerman ripped to shreds for Warren and Buttigieg lawsuits: ‘Only job he’s qualified for is GOP Congressman’
Trayvon Martin’s murderer, George Zimerman, announced Tuesday that he is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg for defamation, alleging that they called Zimmerman a white supremacist.
Warren’s tweet never said the words “white supremacist” or “George Zimmerman,” and Buttigieg’s tweets similarly don’t mention Zimmerman’s name.
My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.
We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020
Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today.
How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020
In 2019, Zimmerman filed a $100 million lawsuit against Martin’s family, newspaper publishers and prosecutors in the case for defamation and alleging a cover-up. Zimmerman allegedly threatened musical superstar Beyoncé over a documentary about the slaying of Martin.
It was a story that prompted many on Twitter to attack Zimmerman as a white supremacist, racist, and other names.
Many users were hoping Zimmerman was dead.
