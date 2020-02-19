George Zimmerman ripped to shreds for Warren and Buttigieg lawsuits: ‘Only job he’s qualified for is GOP Congressman’

Trayvon Martin’s murderer, George Zimerman, announced Tuesday that he is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg for defamation, alleging that they called Zimmerman a white supremacist.

Warren’s tweet never said the words “white supremacist” or “George Zimmerman,” and Buttigieg’s tweets similarly don’t mention Zimmerman’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

In 2019, Zimmerman filed a $100 million lawsuit against Martin’s family, newspaper publishers and prosecutors in the case for defamation and alleging a cover-up. Zimmerman allegedly threatened musical superstar Beyoncé over a documentary about the slaying of Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a story that prompted many on Twitter to attack Zimmerman as a white supremacist, racist, and other names.

Many users were hoping Zimmerman was dead.

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Literally the only job George Zimmerman is qualified for is GOP Congressman. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Me after seeing why George Zimmerman is trending pic.twitter.com/G6SH7CZbiW — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) February 19, 2020

George Zimmerman is somehow always trending and it's never because he's dead or in prison and I for one am tired of it — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

the only surprising thing about that blob of human shit George Zimmerman is that he's not currently serving in Trump's administration — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 19, 2020

Anyone else's name trending: OH MY GOD! Are they dead!? George Zimmerman's name trending: What did this piece of shit do this time? — bella donna 🧢 (@rf_hypatia) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, apparently, there will only be the roaches and George Zimmerman. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 19, 2020

Fun fact about George Zimmerman's lawyer, Larry Klayman! On July 24, 2019, a committee of the DC Circuit's Board of Professional Responsibility recommended that he be suspended for 33 months. The board issued a 183-page report against him, detailing years of unethical conduct. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

George Zimmerman never trends for either of the two reasons you want. — zeddy (@Zeddary) February 19, 2020

Here's a picture of all the people that give a fuck about George Zimmerman. pic.twitter.com/Z6ltNcODaY — LoriG (@passthepinot) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When George Zimmerman is trending #1 and it's not about him dying pic.twitter.com/zyYI0ZhFTo — z ✨ (@zxinxb) February 19, 2020

Let’s not forget George Zimmerman sued Trayvon Martin’s family and is a piece of shit https://t.co/VYKv3Mnn3u — headass (@damncalmdown) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

George Zimmerman is trending yet again, and still won't take the hint that no one on planet earth cares about his existence. pic.twitter.com/u6maYbyj04 — 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒽𝒶💎 (@__doll_face) February 19, 2020

We should be able to sue George Zimmerman every time he reminds us he still exists. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop Smoke is dead & George Zimmerman still alive?!

Throw 2020 in the trash. Fuck dat. pic.twitter.com/52ZixYmzBi — Miss Carter-Shaw (@watchmyshaw) February 19, 2020

Dear George Zimmerman: Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/tXz9RXwmtU — Toots the Redhead 💅🏻 👩‍🦰 (@TootsTheRed) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When you see George Zimmerman is trending, but not dead… pic.twitter.com/vA9vbp8rR7 — Pug Faced Gremlin (@tylerbox12) February 19, 2020

George Zimmerman needs to sit his broke ass down, get a damn job (like everyone else) and then go Fuck himself! — Chaunce Omar Luckett (@ImChaunce) February 19, 2020

Did you hear that murderer #GeorgeZimmerman is suing Democratic candidates for saying that George Zimmerman murdered Trayvon Martin? Definitely don't retweet this story. We wouldn't want murderer George Zimmerman to murder anyone else. https://t.co/VLyYv7cPq0 — Beast of Caerbannog (@Angrifon) February 19, 2020

Murderer George Zimmerman needs to sit his ass down, preferable in a maximum security prison. As if your name and reputation didn't turn to shit when you became a racist murderer. — MF (@yeahlifesucks19) February 19, 2020

George Zimmerman still be like pic.twitter.com/nI2IjYP0ky — 🤡Clown Police🤡 (@clown_police1) February 19, 2020

George Zimmerman still just walking his fat ass around! — Zoo (@ZooMaybe) February 19, 2020

If George Zimmerman doesn't sit his punk ass down somewhere! He such a blood-sucking leech, still trying to make money off of Trayvon. He has no chance of winning this lawsuit https://t.co/9Zp7LY9IWI — BT (@B_Rabbit843) February 19, 2020

Fucking George Zimmerman … he's the only person who can actually unite the Left and the Right in that we ALL just wish he'd go away. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 19, 2020