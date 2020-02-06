Jared Kushner’s ignorance of NATO exposed at disastrous press briefing: New book

President Donald Trump tapped Jared Kushner as his “lead point of contact” for nervous NATO allies, but a new book claims the president’s son-in-law did not seem to know what the treaty organization actually did.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the forthcoming book “Sinking in the Swamp,” which describes Kushner’s apparent ignorance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its goals.

That ignorance was exposed when Trump was set to visit NATO headquarters in May 2017, and Kushner conducted a background briefing at the White House with reporters from mainstream media outlets.

“[As Kushner] went deeper and deeper into discussing the intricacies of NATO and what his father-in-law’s administration meant [for it],” the authors wrote, “senior officials in the room started wondering what the hell … [he] was talking about.”

“It was a word salad reminiscent of the president’s own rambling when it came to issues and minutiae with which he couldn’t be bothered,” added authors Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng.

Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council, followed Kushner out of the meeting, and “respectfully” asked about the presentation, and specifically asked about the Article 5 treaty clause that obligates member states to defend other allies if attacked.

“Oh, Article 5,” Kushner said, according to the book. “What’s that again?”

The book is due for publication Feb. 11.