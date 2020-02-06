Quantcast
Connect with us

Jared Kushner’s ignorance of NATO exposed at disastrous press briefing: New book

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tapped Jared Kushner as his “lead point of contact” for nervous NATO allies, but a new book claims the president’s son-in-law did not seem to know what the treaty organization actually did.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the forthcoming book “Sinking in the Swamp,” which describes Kushner’s apparent ignorance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

That ignorance was exposed when Trump was set to visit NATO headquarters in May 2017, and Kushner conducted a background briefing at the White House with reporters from mainstream media outlets.

“[As Kushner] went deeper and deeper into discussing the intricacies of NATO and what his father-in-law’s administration meant [for it],” the authors wrote, “senior officials in the room started wondering what the hell … [he] was talking about.”

“It was a word salad reminiscent of the president’s own rambling when it came to issues and minutiae with which he couldn’t be bothered,” added authors Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng.

Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council, followed Kushner out of the meeting, and “respectfully” asked about the presentation, and specifically asked about the Article 5 treaty clause that obligates member states to defend other allies if attacked.

“Oh, Article 5,” Kushner said, according to the book. “What’s that again?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The book is due for publication Feb. 11.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday -- and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.

When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president's remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn't expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.

"He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot," she said. "He's glad it's over, he's certainly going to talk about that. But I think he's going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent "foreign influence campaigns" from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee's members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.

"The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself ... from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations," stated the report. "These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image