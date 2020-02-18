Legal expert cited by the White House thinks Trump was guilty as charged

The White House justified pardoning former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik by listing legal scholars who supported the presidential move.

“Among others, this pardon is supported by Rudy Giuliani, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, Judge Ray Reddin, Former Chief of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department John Comparetto, Representative Peter King, Christopher Ruddy, Chief and Mrs. Eddie Gallagher, and Sidney Powell,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unsurprising to see the White House cite Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell or Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy — who never went to law school.

Other names were surprising, such as Charlie Daniels, which could refer to the Democrat who served as Arkansas Secretary of State or the southern musician best known for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

But the weirdest person on the list is probably former Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Napolitano has frequently frustrated the administration with the legal analysis he has provided for Fox News, which has often contradicted spin from the White House.

“The president has taken an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Instead, he has trashed it,” Napolitano wrote early in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napolitano also debunked the argument that President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was unfair and debunked the talking point impeachment was a hoax.

In December, Napolitano revealed that he would vote to impeach Trump for obstruction if he were in Congress.

Napolitano has also concluded that Attorney General Bill Barr may have committed felonies by misleading Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Napolitano blasting Trump for being unlawful, the White House was referring to Napolitano as a legal expert in good standing on Tuesday.