Martha McSally is in big trouble after impeachment votes: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost when she ran in 2018, but was given a participation prize by the Republican governor who had to appoint someone to cover Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) seat until it came up for reelection in 2020. Recent polling shows that McSally is in serious trouble.

Highground Public Affairs Consultants published their latest poll showing McSally has fallen significantly after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Going into the impeachment, McSally was polling at 42 percent at PPP polls, RealClearPolitics reported. However, the new data today shows McSally struggling to break 40. Instead, she’s hovering around 39 percent, while her opponent, Mark Kelly is at 46 percent.

McSally voted against witnesses and documents being admitted into the impeachment trial, she attacked a CNN reporter for asking if she was going to vote to support witnesses or new evidence. Instead of answering the question, she called the reporter a “liberal hack.” But it was a question her constituents wanted answers.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is also one of the least popular senators in the United States. A Civiqs poll showed a one percent increase in support for impeachment to 50 percent in her home state, which she also voted against.

“Right now, not only does Mark Kelly have a commanding fundraising advantage, but he’s also holding a lead among critical swing voters including independent and unaffiliated voters as well as female voters who were the key to Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s success in 2018,” said Paul Bentz, Sr. Vice President of Research and Strategy at HighGround, Inc., “Polling is a snapshot in time and only time will tell if McSally’s new ads or the President’s visit can help stem the tide, but for now, Kelly’s campaign is trending in the right direction.”


