Trump belatedly snarls at media for reporting a portion of his wall fell over — two weeks after it happened

Published

5 mins ago

on

On what must be a slow news day for President Donald Trump, he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to attack the press for reporting that a portion of his wall on the southern border toppled over two weeks ago — and then blamed the collapse on “soaking wet” concrete and high winds.

Falling back on his stand-by “Fake News,” the president tweeted: “Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall ‘fell over’, trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed ‘forever’.”

In fact the wall collapsed at the end of January.

Nonetheless, you can see Trump’s tweet below:

