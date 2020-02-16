Trump belatedly snarls at media for reporting a portion of his wall fell over — two weeks after it happened

On what must be a slow news day for President Donald Trump, he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to attack the press for reporting that a portion of his wall on the southern border toppled over two weeks ago — and then blamed the collapse on “soaking wet” concrete and high winds.

Falling back on his stand-by “Fake News,” the president tweeted: “Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall ‘fell over’, trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed ‘forever’.”

In fact the wall collapsed at the end of January.

Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall “fell over”, trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed “forever”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2020