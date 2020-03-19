Quantcast
American voters know who lied to them about the coronavirus — and it wasn’t the Democrats: conservative columnist

1 min ago

It has become clear that President Donald Trump and Republicans knew full well just how dangerous the coronavirus was. They simply cared more about hurting Trump’s feelings than they did acting in the benefit of the American people.

Writing for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote Thursday that the American people are very clear on the seriousness of the virus and their fears are growing. The Pew Research Center revealed that “70 percent of Americans say the COVID-19 outbreak poses a major threat to the nation’s economy and 47 percent say it is a major threat to the overall health of the U.S. population.”

A mere 27 percent don’t find it to be a threat and might be partying on Miami Beach.

“Even still, after listening to President Trump and right-wing media for weeks, only 33 percent of Republicans and Republican leaders think the virus is a threat to the nation’s overall health,” wrote Rubin.

Trump only managed to get a 45 percent rating for confidence in him and Vice President Mike Pence bested him but just by three points.

“Should Trump find out Pence is getting more credit, the latter’s days on the ticket might be numbered,” Rubin suspected.

“The more voters know about the threat, the more concerned they become,” Rubin explained.

The Pew Survey shows “78 percent of those following news very closely say the coronavirus outbreak is a major threat to the U.S. economy, compared with 65 percent of those following news fairly closely and just 46 percent of the relatively small share of the public that’s following the news not too or not at all closely.”

“Politicians should be aware that public opinion is shifting quickly as voters realize the magnitude of the problem,” said Rubin. “If and when mass casualties occur, concern may well morph into widespread panic.

“When that occurs, those most affected are likely to remember who understood the threat and acted swiftly to protect them. Given that there is growing recognition the virus is a very big deal, perhaps the media will regain some trust and credibility with Americans. After all, Americans are getting a steady diet of reliable, factual information not from Trump but from the people Trump just days ago was excoriating as hysterics and liars,” she closed.

Read the full column at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
