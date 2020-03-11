Quantcast
CNN’s Don Lemon completely unleashes on John Kasich for ‘tip-toeing around’ Trump’s coronavirus screw-ups

3 mins ago

CNN host Don Lemon completely lost it with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich for trying to make excuses for President Donald Trump’s poor handling of the coronavirus threat.

Kasich said that the president was overreacting with the travel ban because “it’s like a hurricane,” where there are many many warnings that come out for an abundance of caution.

“Well, listen. The governors can’t make choices if there are no test kits,” said Lemon. “If the test kits that the federal government has promised aren’t out there, then those governors can’t make choices.”

That’s when Kasich began talking over Lemon.

“And you said — listen, you said the president should stick to the script,” Lemon continued. “I don’t know if he stuck to the script or not. But whatever script he read was wrong because they’ve had to clarify it several times. And I just got to say; if the president came out to calm people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job of it because they’ve had to come back and clarify it several times. And this has been going on long enough for them to get it straight. We need straight, accurate information from this president and this administration, and we’re not getting it.”

Kasich finally answered, but Lemon asked why he was tip-toeing around the idea that Trump is inadequately responding to the crisis.

The White House has now had to walk back three of the statements Trump made during his national address.

Watch the scene below:


