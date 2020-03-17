Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street — but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified
Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.
LADR shares lost 54% of their value. That’s double the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial average. Shares of Trump’s biggest creditor, the large Deutsche Bank, are down 43% in the same period.
They should be. Their entire investment may be flushed down the financial toilet if Trump can’t pay his debts on his heavily leveraged golf resorts, hotels and restaurants.
Commentary
Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street — but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified.
Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.
LADR shares lost 54% of their value. That’s double the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial average. Shares of Trump’s biggest creditor, the large Deutsche Bank, are down 43% in the same period.
Breaking Banner
Right-wing pundits’ shameless coronavirus pivot: It was a ‘hoax’ — but now it’s an ’emergency’
For weeks, Donald Trump clearly believed he could lie the coronavirus away. As David Leonhardt of the New York Times carefully chronicled, starting on Jan. 22, Trump began a campaign of falsehoods geared towards tricking Americans — and especially the stock market — into thinking everything was going to be fine, this epidemic was "very well under control," that "like a miracle" the virus "will disappear" and that anyone who suggested otherwise was participating in a "hoax." Fox News and other right-wing media, in the endless infinity symbol of conservative lies, both led and followed Trump on this, blanketing red-state America with a steady drumbeat of assertions that the "liberal media" was exaggerating the crisis to hurt Trump.
Breaking Banner
Trump demands help from Democrats after Republicans inflicted massive suffering in an attempt to take down Obama
The president wants the US Congress to enact a massive economic stimulus package worth upwards of $850 billion. Don’t get me wrong. The United States government should step in during economic crises. But that brings me to ask: Is now that time?
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
For one thing, Donald Trump said during a primetime address last week that the coronavirus outbreak was a public health crisis, “not a financial crisis.” He said: “This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation.”