Quantcast
Connect with us

Disaster Preparedness expert ‘flabbergasted’ Trump thinks he can reopen everything by Easter: ‘It’s mind boggling’

Published

1 min ago

on

An MSNBC panel of experts were shocked by President Donald Trump’s decision to reopen everything by Easter, which will be Sunday, April 12 this year. While most establishments are closed on the Christian holiday, Trump wants to see an economic explosion.

Dr. Anand Parekh, the former deputy secretary of the Health and Human Services Department explained that for every person with COVID-19, they can infect two to three people. Using social-distancing, he said they can bring it down to just one or fewer and stop the crisis before it kills too many people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now we are on the up-slope of the pandemic curve, so I would say, right now, I applaud all of those governors who put forward a stay-at-home order trying to limit non-essential movement and travel. I think that has to be the posture right now. This is a public health crisis. The economy will follow, once we can focus on the health aspects of this and we can turn the corner of the economy,” said Dr. Parekh.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, an expert in disaster preparedness at Columbia University, was floored by Trump’s decision to re-open everything in a matter of weeks.

“It is mind-bogglingly inappropriate to even think about that,” he told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “I think we have to understand that this is a really totally unprecedented crisis, really since 1918, we have not experienced anything like this. If we want to have any chance of slowing the spread and flattening the curve, that really means slowing the spread, and protecting ourselves and our health care workers. We have to keep this going as long as we need to keep it going. The economy will take care of itself, which is why we need a massive intervention and appropriation from the federal government to make sure that not only the larger economy or business gets supported, as it needs to be, but that every single family does not have to fear for the loss of income during whatever — however long it takes to get this under control.”

He went on to say he “was kind of dumbfounded that the president thinks that we can just, by fiat, say that the time for social separation is” over. Americans, he explained, will have to adapt and that means the president as well.

Watch the full conversation below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Unearthed emails show Fox News promised Betsy DeVos an ‘easy interview’ if she came on Maria Bartiromo’s show

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

After reviewing over 1,000 pages of email between Fox News employees and employees at the Departments of Homeland Security, Education and Agriculture, The Hollywood Reporter unearthed a 2018 correspondence where a Fox producer promised the press secretary for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a softball interview if she came on host Maria Bartiromo's show.

"Ps remember any question she doesn't feel comfortable answering — she can choose to not answer and pivot the topic — and Maria is seasoned enough to understand and move on. ... So no worries on that front. This will be an easy interview and enjoyable," the Fox producer, who is now no longer with the network, wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gleeful neo-Nazis see echoes of the 1930s as America plunges into a coronavirus crisis

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

One post shared on the social-media app Telegram depicts a Nazi stormtrooper flanked by pixelated text declaring, “Kali Yuga ends, black sun rises,” signaling a transition from a “dark age” to a fascist nirvana as symbolized by the “black sun” design elevated during the Third Reich.

The mocking, faux-sacramental testimonial attached to the March 12 post is written from the perspective of someone supposedly infected with COVID-19, who describes coughing in a rabbi’s face and wiping mucus on the gas pumps “every Indian-owned gas station I could find.”

The anonymous poster, known as “Gas Me Daddy,” circulated the Brenton Tarrant manifesto shortly after the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, according to Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who monitors violent white supremacists online.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Americans want to know why Trump can’t ‘walk and chew gum’ during coronavirus crisis: CNN analyst

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

A CNN panel was floored by President Donald Trump's decision to reopen everything by April 12. While most political officials are urging the president to listen to scientists, Trump has reportedly grown tired of the crisis and thinks since the death rate is currently so low that it's time to stop the social-distancing.

Trump went back to saying that the disease was nothing more than the flu and that there are more deaths by car accidents than there are the coronavirus. Many epidemiologists believe that the United States hasn't yet reached the peak of the infection and death rate. Hospitals are already preparing for it, opening makeshift hospitals in convention centers and sports stadiums.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image