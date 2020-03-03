Quantcast
Fox News’ Brit Hume hilariously mocked after he accidentally reveals interest in ‘sexy vixen vinyl’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News’ Brit Hume on Tuesday made a big mistake when he shared a screenshot from his iPad without first closing all the other browser tabs he had opened.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Hume posted a screenshot of an election betting odds website that showed former Vice President Joe Biden overtaking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

However, the screenshot revealed Hume had five other tabs open — and one of them was for “sexy vixen vinyl.”

Hume’s mistakenly open tab didn’t go unnoticed by his followers, who proceeded to bury him in ridicule. Check out some reactions below.

