Hannity roasted for hyping ‘tens of thousands’ of new coronavirus tests — days after Pence promised millions

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who in recent days has pivoted away from downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be hyping up President Donald Trump’s efforts to contain the disease.

In a tweet published Wednesday afternoon, Hannity previewed an interview with Vice President Mike Pence that will air on his show — and he gushed that Pence would be announcing “tens of thousands of coronavirus tests available in days ahead.”

These numbers are not very impressive, however, as Pence promised just days ago that millions more tests would be available within a week.

Given that many doctors are saying that there is still a massive shortage of tests available, Hannity’s boasts about such a small number of tests earned him swift ridicule from his Twitter followers.

Check out some reactions below.

I thought they said we had 1M available a week ago? — Nick (@NickGar3033) March 18, 2020

14 million people in the Canadian province of Ontario. They’ve conducted more tests than the entire USA — Mike Cassino (@cassman62) March 18, 2020

“Checks in the mail” part 3 — Ellie Greene (@ellie_greene) March 18, 2020

Bs we have been hearing this for 10 plus days! — pqhorses (@pqhorses) March 18, 2020

Testing should’ve been here 3 weeks ago. Hannity and Fox News and the trump enablers have real blood on their hands. — Michael Parziale (@mikeparziale) March 18, 2020

DAYS AHEAD. Why aren’t they ready now? Why have we tested less per million than Greece? Trump failed. You blew it Republicans, you had an opportunity to replace this cognitively declining buffoon. pic.twitter.com/lUFHEbHkyp — President David Dennison (@RealPrzDennison) March 18, 2020

Are those available to the general public or only actors, athletes and politicians? — The Sports Windsor (@windsor_sports) March 18, 2020

Nope. They’re lying. Last week they said we’d have millions. We are screwed. Trump bankrupts EVERYTHING he touches morally and fiscally! He’s lining pockets of his cronies and could care less about us — Susan Hershey Smith (@SusanHershSmith) March 18, 2020