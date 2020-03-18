Quantcast
Connect with us

Hannity roasted for hyping ‘tens of thousands’ of new coronavirus tests — days after Pence promised millions

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who in recent days has pivoted away from downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be hyping up President Donald Trump’s efforts to contain the disease.

In a tweet published Wednesday afternoon, Hannity previewed an interview with Vice President Mike Pence that will air on his show — and he gushed that Pence would be announcing “tens of thousands of coronavirus tests available in days ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These numbers are not very impressive, however, as Pence promised just days ago that millions more tests would be available within a week.

Given that many doctors are saying that there is still a massive shortage of tests available, Hannity’s boasts about such a small number of tests earned him swift ridicule from his Twitter followers.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

It’s time for Bernie Sanders to step back and let other progressive leaders flourish — especially women

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Tuesday night was another round of major losses in the Democratic presidential primary for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio may have delayed its primary, but in the states that still had voting — Florida, Illinois and Arizona — Sanders fell 8-12 percentage points below what he got in the 2016 primary race, despite having four years steadily building his national presence. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now so far ahead in the delegate count so far that for all intents and purposes, it's impossible for Sanders to catch up.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hannity roasted for hyping ‘tens of thousands’ of new coronavitus tests — days after Pence promised millions

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who in recent days has pivoted away from downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be hyping up President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the disease.

In a tweet published Wednesday afternoon, Hannity previewed an interview with Vice President Mike Pence that will air on his show -- and he gushed that Pence would be announcing "tens of thousands of coronavirus tests available in days ahead."

These numbers are not very impressive, however, as Pence promised just days ago that millions more tests would be available within a week.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus outbreak begins to impact travel on America’s highways

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is starting to affect travel on America’s highways. Access to roadside rest stops and sudden elimination of cash tolls are among the issues we found by surveying major toll road authorities.

None of the toll roads have announced a move to require full service fueling by attendants, as New Jersey has long required. Adopting that policy would protect customers from picking up the virus from previous self-service customers. COVID-19 lingers on smooth surfaces.

In New York and Pennsylvania some major highway fast food joints along highways were closed or open only for takeout on March 18, one of our reporters learned today. Bathrooms inside these buildings were not accessible.

Continue Reading
 
 