Harvard epidemiologist calls out Trump White House’s Orwellian coronavirus spin: ‘It is the opposite of contained’

Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, director of Harvard’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, is not buying the Trump White House’s rosy spin on the state of coronavirus in the United States.

Hours after two different Trump officials described the virus as being “contained,” Lipsitch told CNN fact checker Daniel Dale that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“In the U.S., it is the opposite of contained,” he said.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who has become infamous over the years for making incorrect predictions about the economy, doubled down on his statement made last week that the virus had been “contained.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who infamously coined the term “alternative facts” to describe the administration’s style of communications back in 2017, similarly got snippy with a reporter who asked about the virus’s spread and told her, “It is being contained!”

Meanwhile, NBC News this week interviewed a Trump supporter who refused to believe that the coronavirus even exists in the first place.