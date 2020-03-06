Harvard epidemiologist calls out Trump White House’s Orwellian coronavirus spin: ‘It is the opposite of contained’
Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, director of Harvard’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, is not buying the Trump White House’s rosy spin on the state of coronavirus in the United States.
Hours after two different Trump officials described the virus as being “contained,” Lipsitch told CNN fact checker Daniel Dale that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
“In the U.S., it is the opposite of contained,” he said.
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who has become infamous over the years for making incorrect predictions about the economy, doubled down on his statement made last week that the virus had been “contained.”
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who infamously coined the term “alternative facts” to describe the administration’s style of communications back in 2017, similarly got snippy with a reporter who asked about the virus’s spread and told her, “It is being contained!”
Meanwhile, NBC News this week interviewed a Trump supporter who refused to believe that the coronavirus even exists in the first place.
‘This is an event that could take down a presidency’: MSNBC panel says coronavirus could end Trump administration
During a panel segment on MSNBC's Deadline: White House this Friday, host Nicole Wallace discussed with her guests the growing confusion around President Trump's response to the spreading coronavirus, specifically his contradiction of health officials on the "little stuff," like staying home from work if you're symptomatic or the immediate deployability of a vaccine.
"What should people do?" Wallace asked.
According to MSNBC contributor and Department of African American Studies chair Eddie Glaude, people should "seek out the information they need in order to act in a reasonable and deliberate way to protect themselves and the people they love in their communities."
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
‘Wearing a MAGA hat with destruction behind him is spot on’: Trump ripped for ‘advertising reelection’ while touring tornado-ravaged Tennessee
In a post to his Twitter account the same day, BuzzFeed’s David Mack shared an image of Trump standing alongside Tennessee governor Bill Lee, wearing a red re-election hat. In 2016, the hats featured the slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), they now also feature the slogan “Keep America Great” (KAG), which was the version Trump was wearing in Tennessee.
