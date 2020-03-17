Quantcast
Ivanka Trump shredded for tone-deaf coronavirus ‘photo op’: ‘Moms are scrambling for childcare right now’

1 hour ago

Tweeting from home where she is reportedly “working” as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the country, White House adviser Ivanka Trump shared a picture of herself spending family time with her kids in what appeared to be yet another photo-op by the exceedingly image-conscious daughter of President Donald Trump.

While many families are trapped at home and struggling to make ends meet after businesses were shut down and workers were furloughed, the first daughter shared the pic showing her under billowing linen (described as a tent) explaining to Americans how to have fun during the health crisis.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Critics rebuke Trump’s racist coronavirus remarks as ‘dangerous’

8 mins ago

March 17, 2020

President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" on Tuesday, prompting critics to accuse him not only of "a mean spirited distraction" but also intensifying racism and xenophobia.

This article was originally published at Salon

"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it...."

WATCH: Mnuchin says he’s ‘looking at sending checks to Americans immediately’

19 mins ago

March 17, 2020

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

HUGE.

Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."

How much?

Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.

Alabama pastor invited people infected with coronavirus into church for ‘faith healing’ treatment

19 mins ago

March 17, 2020

A pastor in Alabama this week invited people who have been infected with coronavirus into his church so that they could be treated with the power of prayer, despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid large gatherings.

Patheos reports that Chris Bartlett, pastor of the Boaz Church of God in Boaz, Alabama, wrote a now-deleted Facebook post in which he criticized other churches for temporarily closing to help slow the spread of the disease.

