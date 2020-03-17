Ivanka Trump shredded for tone-deaf coronavirus ‘photo op’: ‘Moms are scrambling for childcare right now’

Tweeting from home where she is reportedly “working” as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the country, White House adviser Ivanka Trump shared a picture of herself spending family time with her kids in what appeared to be yet another photo-op by the exceedingly image-conscious daughter of President Donald Trump.

While many families are trapped at home and struggling to make ends meet after businesses were shut down and workers were furloughed, the first daughter shared the pic showing her under billowing linen (described as a tent) explaining to Americans how to have fun during the health crisis.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart,” she wrote.

Needless to say, the mention of “#Togetherapart ” was used to bash the first daughter over her father’s immigration policies that have led to thousands of children separated from the parents and held in detention facilities.

It did not go over well as you can see from some of the responses below:

Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional😜) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/rgwCl8IIHY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2020

So while everyone scrambles to figure out daycare, bills and toilet paper, you get to play mommy. Can you possibly be any more obtuse? — Fuzzy Headed Gremlin (@jonas_salt) March 17, 2020

Neat Ivanka! You should definitely come to Puerto Rico. We’ve been playing a lot of camping out since the earthquakes. Your father threatened to veto the House aid bill. But no worries, it’s all fun and games! pic.twitter.com/fcUpuLEr9A — G. Sierra-Zorita (@GSierraZorita) March 17, 2020

What? There’s a Camping Barbie now? Damn, I just bought Pandemic Barbie because I was told that was the shinny new toy. pic.twitter.com/iQIwKSBUYg — Add your name (@NoShenanigans2) March 17, 2020

“Wait, I have a baby?!? Yes, ypass me the baby! That will be perfect for the camp out photoshoot. Can SOMEONE please drape the silk tablecloth over the rolling closet pole? Remove my dresses from it first! C’mon people, we have an iconic campout photo to enact.” — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) March 17, 2020

What about cutting food stamps? Was that a fun activity. — Al (@appamama) March 17, 2020

Awh, so cute while your father totally screws the country with his hubris and incompetence! — Super Gay 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayMafia1969) March 17, 2020

Never waste mass death and misery for a personal branding opportunity! https://t.co/t8e3zH8l8Q — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 17, 2020

How nice for you… pic.twitter.com/Axdnalh7lK — 🌊🌍 Meaghan not Megan 🌍🌊 (@ImSoConfused225) March 17, 2020

Y’all really like putting kids in tents. — 🧼I can’t stop touching my face🧼 (@axlsgirl13) March 17, 2020

Wow! Moms are scrambling for childcare right now. This is so “Let them eat cake” — reaton (@levishannon) March 17, 2020

Ivanka reminding us that rich people will be fine. Bless 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — 💧Recycle Me (@MattSlapper) March 17, 2020

If you don’t have a bedsheet? Try foil! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/i81Y4zJwN6 — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) March 17, 2020

You've never been in an average American home, have you, dear? — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) March 17, 2020

Congratulations on being rich & being married to a guy actually profiting off this catastrophe There are actually people suffering. Without enough food. Without nannies or cooks or cleaning people to help with the kids. Who are forced to work or risk losing their job/business. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) March 17, 2020