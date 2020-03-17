Quantcast
Trump officials blaming each other for pandemic failures as ‘A-team’ brought in to clean up their mess: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Faced with weeks of bungling the growing coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump’s White House has brought in what is being called the “A-team” to coordinate efforts to stem the growing health crisis that has almost brought the country to a standstill.

According to a report at Politico, the White House task force — which has been embroiled in internal fights over how to respond to the crisis — recently brought on board Brett Giroir, an HHS official to be the testing coordinator and Adam Boehler, another former HHS official, along with others who are now working overtime to get the government up to speed after dithering for almost two months.

Describing the newcomers, one anonymous official admitted, “This is the A-team of people who get shit done. We’ve got to show the American people that we can deliver on the testing promises” referring to Donald Trump’s off-hand comments that anyone can get tested.

One of the reasons for the changes, Politico reports, is political infighting by Trump administration officials who are blaming each other for the failures to make any progress so far.

“HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who led the initial response, is frustrated with [CDC Director Robert] Redfield, said two people familiar with the situation, and dispatched Giroir earlier this month to the CDC to quietly investigate the problems within the agency, said three individuals briefed on the effort,” the report states. 

Azar is also on the receiving end of internal criticism with Politico’s Dan Diamond reports, writing, “… two officials blamed Azar himself for not doing more to coordinate the overall response across January and February, leaving the administration well short on the number of necessary tests. Some of the strategies taken in recent days, like working with private labs to ramp up tests, could have been pursued nearly two months ago under Azar’s leadership, the officials said.”

Add to that, Azar has been missing-in-action during many press briefings because Vice President Mike Pence — who is heading up the task force — has grown unhappy with him “… amid frustrations about the state of the effort and whether Azar’s public health deputies had been too alarmist in their messages.”

Diamond went on to note that so far, “The nation’s inadequate coronavirus testing has meant that the true scope of the problem is unknown.”

You can read more here.

 

 


White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham self-quarantines after possible virus exposure at Mar-a-Lago

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

Coronavirus crisis exposes horrible truths about America’s health system

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

