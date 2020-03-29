Quantcast
Connect with us

Justice Department is looking into stock transactions made by Richard Burr ahead of market crash: CNN

Published

3 mins ago

on

Before the Dow Jones markets crashed, Republican elected officials on key committees were caught selling off hefty sums of stocks. It’s a crime to use insider information from the government or the business to profit, but that’s exactly what economics experts think these officials did. Now at least one of those officials is being investigated, CNN reported Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

One, in particular, was Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who dumped $1.6 million in stocks after he tried to tell the American people that everything was fine and the country was prepared for the coronavirus.

According to CNN, the FBI and the SEC are coordinating in the early stages of an investigation, and they have reached out to Burr. His committee had received periodic briefings about the virus that were closed to the public, though they did not have a briefing the week Burr dumped his stocks.

“Burr’s sales represent a sizable share of his portfolio of stocks, according to his latest Senate financial disclosure documents filed in May 2019, although exact numbers aren’t possible because lawmakers only report trades as a range of dollar values,” CNN reported.

Burr’s lawyer Alice Fisher said that he “welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.”

“The law is clear that any American — including a Senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did. When this issue arose, Senator Burr immediately asked the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a complete review, and he will cooperate with that review as well as any other appropriate inquiry,” the statement also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burr wasn’t the only one, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) dumped 27 stocks between $1.275 million and $3.1 million at some point between January 24 and February 14, Senate records revealed.

“They also purchased three stocks at a value of $450,000-$1 million, including shares in Citrix, a software company that’s gained approximately 15% in value since Loeffler and her husband bought the stock last month,” CNN reported.

Loeffler denies any allegation that she did anything illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) husband sold $1.5 million and $6 million in stock of Allogene Therapeutics, a biotech company, in January and February. She said in a statement that she has nothing to do with her husband’s financial decisions. The company was a cancer treatment company and had nothing to do with the coronavirus, she said on Twitter.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) sold off $180,000 and $400,000, in January, and another for $50,000-$100,000 in February. In a statement, he said he has no involvement in his investment decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Justice Department is looking into stock transactions made by Richard Burr ahead of market crash: CNN

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Before the Dow Jones markets crashed, Republican elected officials on key committees were caught selling off hefty sums of stocks. It's a crime to use insider information from the government or the business to profit, but that's exactly what economics experts think these officials did. Now at least one of those officials is being investigated, CNN reported Sunday.

One, in particular, was Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who dumped $1.6 million in stocks after he tried to tell the American people that everything was fine and the country was prepared for the coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN host begs Trump staff to do something: ‘Could anyone in the White House intervene at this point?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his administration seemed to delight in the idea that there would only be 100,000 people who die due to coronavirus. As some states still refuse to quarantine, however, those numbers could be soft. Being gleeful about the 100,000 people is disappointing, given other countries have managed to have far fewer deaths.

"I think that's quite in line with what we anticipate," said Dr. Celine Gounder. "To put that in context, China has a population of more than four times that of the U.S., and their deaths from coronavirus to date are just over 3,000. We're almost at that number. So, we're looking at many even with only 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, and we're looking at many folds more than what the Chinese have been able to achieve. I don't see that as some great victory frankly."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Baptist preacher dismantles meagachurch leader’s boast ‘we’re winning’ during coronavirus crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

This week the state of Oklahoma held a state-wide prayer day where megachurch pastors from all over the state appeared with Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) to try and pray-away the coronavirus. But one message stuck in the craw of a Baptist preacher who watching.

Speaking Thursday, Pastor Bill Scheer of the Guts Church franchise in northeast Oklahoma delivered a message all about "winning." It was akin to a message from President Donald Trump, who frequently sees the world as the difference between winners and losers.

"See, the key, and I gotta tell ya, is you gotta put God first and keep Him first, No. 1. And No. 2, our help comes from above and that's where we have to look," said Scheer. "Man, let the government do what it does, let the media do what it does but we have to understand who God is in our lives and the hope that we get. And of all of those thousands of promises that are in God's word they put us on the offensive rather than on the defensive. Man, we're just not sitting back on our heels anymore just taking it in the teeth. We're allowed to come humbly and boldly in the throne of grace...

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image