Looks like Mitch McConnell fears catching a coronavirus-related condition – losing his job to a blue wave in November
McConnell has been caught personally soliciting resignations from federal judges appointed by the two Bushes and Ronald Reagan. If they retire, Trump can appoint younger men and women. McConnell can then hustle their confirmation through the Senate, but only until yearend.
Letting some 400 House-passed bills languish in his Capitol Hill desk will make it easier for the 78-year-old champion of the rich and powerful to concentrate on his real job: ensuring for decades to come a federal judiciary friendly to Corporate America, monopolists, polluters and, especially, zealous Confederacy lovers.
Trump has already named one out of five federal district court judges and a quarter of the federal appellate judges, many appointed to long vacant seats that McConnell would not allow Barack Obama to fill.
And to think that just four years ago McConnell magically invented a new clause in our Constitution to justify blocking a highly qualified middle of the road judge, Merrick Garland, from the Supreme Court. Such a principled man, that Mitch McConnell.
This is how Donald Trump steals the 2020 election
Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic has already wreaked havoc on our elections. Two states, Louisiana and Georgia, have postponed presidential primaries. Ohio's governor announced late Monday afternoon that he wanted to reschedule Tuesday's primary. Florida, Illinois and Arizona, meanwhile, as of now have decided against finding another date, even as the Centers for Disease Control warns against gatherings of 50 more or people, for the next eight weeks.
Ohio’s 2020 primary is off once again — this time shuttered by Mike DeWine’s Department of Public Health
The question of whether Ohio would hold an election on Tuesday was up in the air late in the evening on election eve.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had attempted to postpone the state's 2020 presidential primary, but his plan was blocked by a judge.
DeWine responded that if the election went forward, it would not be seen as "legitimate."
Ohio governor says his state’s 2020 primary will not be seen as ‘legitimate’ if it occurs on Tuesday
Ohio's Republican governor brought into question the legitimacy of his own state's 2020 primary if it occurs on Tuesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a joint statement after a judge blocked their plan to postpone the election.
"Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn't possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohions," the two said, in a statement.