Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC host baffled after Texas Republican shrugs off Dan Patrick’s coronavirus comments as ‘cherry-picked’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin hammered Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady over his fellow Texas Republican, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, saying on Fox News that Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to save Wall Street.

Patrick appeared on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Monday evening to encourage the country to get the virus and risk death, assuming that young people would survive it. While previous outbreaks in countries have had mostly older people die of the virus, already younger people in the United States are dying or coming close to death. One child in Iran died at just 6-years-old and a 12-year-old Georgia girl is fighting for her life in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady ranted at the MSNBC host saying he “cherry-picked” the segment as some sort of “gotcha” moment on television. Patrick is the second-highest official in Brady’s home state.

“So, first, I never watched the cherry-picked segment and make an opinion based on that,” he said after watching the clip played before the question. “I would like to see the entire discussion. I know this in Texas, our governor and lieutenant governor have made some smart decisions that allow our local communities really to lockdown where they thought it made sense, the counties where it didn’t make sense to do that.”

He said that he thinks they’ve done a great job trying to contain the virus without doing a “stay-at-home” order that other states are implementing.

“I think in the economy, what I do think, as well, for those of us who are young and healthy, you know, this virus loves crowds and attacks the elderly. I think the work we’re doing in social distancing and personal hygiene is helping constrain this virus. So my feeling is, look, let’s lockdown this virus. Don’t lock down the entire economy. We’ve got some big challenges ahead still in this health care world.”

Given the economy is made up of people, Brady may not have a choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump may have blown up COVID-19 relief deal with a late-night tweet

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may have blown up a possible deal on a coronavirus relief package with a late-night tweet attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been engaged in some legislative diplomacy to work out an agreement between Senate Republicans and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of the aid package to salvage the economy during the outbreak, but Trump's tweet may help sink those efforts, reported Politico Playbook.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official warns of hundreds of thousands dead if we ‘prematurely’ end social distancing

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, said that Trump's desire to "restart" the American economy while the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control is putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

Writing on Twitter, Bossert argued against downplaying the health risks posed by the pandemic in the name of getting Americans back to work.

"The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die," he wrote. "People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump insists people want to go back to work as health officials fear skyrocketing coronavirus cases

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it's time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242455267603877894

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image