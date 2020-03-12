‘Pence is LYING right now!’ Vice president’s coronavirus cleanup efforts backfire spectacularly

Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds Thursday morning to clean up inaccuracies and other failures in President Donald Trump’s speech on the coronavirus crisis.

The president announced a travel ban involving some European countries, but Pence was unable to articulate the details of that policy and downplayed the risk from the viral pandemic in multiple interviews across a variety of TV networks.

Dear @VP: In this crisis, good policy is measured by whether it is clear & effective, not “historic.” Your former Homeland Security Advisor said EU ban, which is riddled with holes, is of little use. THE VIRUS IS ALREADY HERE & CAN SPREAD EXPONENTIALLY. What we need is testing. https://t.co/5HGis8xnPM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 12, 2020

Pence just said on Fox: “The risk to Americans of contracting the virus remains low” & “We’ll have thousands of cases” Congress' in-house doctor told Hill staffers he expects 70-150 million Americans to contract the virus (Axios) Who’s right? Thousands or tens of millions? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 12, 2020

They sent the @VP to clean up after the train wreck of an Oval Office address this morning but he seemed flummoxed on @CNN just now by questions about how many Americans are being tested for the Coronavirus—which seems like a pretty basic, and crucial, piece of data — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 12, 2020

Pence is LYING right now on CNN about coronavirus testing!! He just said anyone who wanted a test could get one with Drs orders. THAT IS A LIE!!! I tried to get a friend tested last night and was told no. The US is f$&ing this up. — jacque reid (@jacquereid) March 12, 2020

Savannah Guthrie just pinned Mike Pence to the wall by asking him what he would say to the people who believe COVID19 is a hoax. Pence, paused, deer in headlights and answered vaguely. No confidence. — dfroter ✍️ (@dfroter) March 12, 2020

Alisyn Camerota: how many tests have been done?

Pence: I’ll leave that up to the experts.

O. M. G. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 12, 2020

While evading answers on infection rates and testing numbers, Pence blames China and Europe *and* singles out "California, Washington, and NY" for blame for community spread. COVID-19's in *44 states* and the VP is still telling Inner America the problem is with Others Out There https://t.co/T3oBTbKlLq — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 12, 2020

Hey @MikeBloomberg, are you working on a video that splices together Trump/Pence/admin/rightwing news lies with actual COVID-19 facts? Politics aside, MAGA needs to see this, to face reality. Not only is their emperor naked, there's blood on his tiny hands. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 12, 2020

What a freaking waste of time this Pence interview is. I give Savannah Guthrie credit for trying to get answers, but Pence is just spouting the usual propaganda. — Susan Whitehill (@SusanMWhitehill) March 12, 2020

TRUMP: Don't wash your hands.

PENCE: The President was clear you should wash your hands.

TRUMP: Everyone has a test.

PENCE: As the President said, we'll have a few 1000 tests ready Monday.

TRUMP: We stopped CoronaVirus.

PENCE: I agree with Trump, the problem could last a while. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 12, 2020

This AM, Pence was asked directly how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus He is leading the US response He said he would “leave that to the experts” So he doesn’t know how many Americans have been tested or is keeping it secret Either way it’s disqualifying — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 12, 2020

So pretty sure Pence just slipped up in interview with Savannah Guthrie and referred to trump's recent comments about coronavirus as irresponsible rhetoric. He knows what he did and couldn't even say Savannah's name right at end of interview #TrumpIsIrresponsible #TrumpRhetoric — Maggie Flemming (@anewdayanewpage) March 12, 2020

Q: In Feb, WHO sent CV test kits to 60 countries, but the US wanted to develop it's own – was that a mistake? Pence: "That's really not the way we do it in the US." Of course not; we have to make sure Big Pharma can profit from this. Duh. https://t.co/MQoW3G5srU via @nbcnews — Stacy 🌸🎶📚⚒💕♻️🦂🍫🍀🆘🌊 (@faerydusted) March 12, 2020

Pence said Thursday that there has been "irresponsible rhetoric" from people who have downplayed the seriousness of the U.S. #COVID19 outbreak. TRUE – Look in the oval office you asshat! Trump & his administration is guilty. Crawl back into your church & zip it! #PenceUnfit — Tamela Ehlinger 🌐 (@TheTamela) March 12, 2020

Somehow, Mike Pence is worse at this than Trump. I made it through about half of the interview, and I don’t think he directly answered any of Guthrie’s questions. https://t.co/zAnSPhsyoD — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) March 12, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence said this morning on CNN that there wasn't any confusion about the President's annoucement of the travel ban. If true, why did Acting head of DHS need to issue this correction? https://t.co/MukcE6QOgh — Rachel Martin (@rachelnpr) March 12, 2020

Having trump in charge of the coronavirus for the U.S. is like having an arsonist in charge of a raging forest fire. …and don’t get me started on Pence. This is bad but we’ll manage though it. Just wish it was with leadership we could trust. Be safe everyone. — THE ACCOUNTANT (@LinkedHD) March 12, 2020

Trump & Pence could restore market and public confidence by immediately resigning and allowing Nancy Pelosi to take over. We need leadership. Trump's performance last night & the spectacle of Pence this morning prove they are incapable of leading They should step down now — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) March 12, 2020

